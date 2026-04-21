Sarah Jakes Roberts Says She Was ‘Almost Paralyzed’ After Trampoline Accident

Sarah Jakes Roberts, co-pastor of The Potter’s House, delivers a sermon titled “God Still Cares” on March 15, 2026. | Screenshot: YouTube/ A Potter's House Church

Sarah Jakes Roberts has shared that she is recovering from a serious neck injury after a trampoline accident that nearly left her paralyzed.

In a Sunday Instagram post, the 36-year-old author and speaker recounted how she “landed on [her] neck” while playing with her daughter, Ella, and immediately heard “several pops” in her neck.

Reflecting on the incident, she wrote, “Last night was scary. I was almost paralyzed, but God didn’t see fit to let that be my story,” alongside a photo showing her in a hospital bed wearing a neck brace.

Roberts, who serves alongside her husband Touré Roberts at The Potter’s House, said her daughter alerted her father, who then called 911. After being taken to two hospitals and undergoing several scans, doctors determined the extent of her injuries.

“Two hospitals, several scans, and hours later, we learned that I had fractured my neck, herniated discs, and endangered areas of my spine that could have left me paralyzed,” she wrote.

Roberts emphasized how narrowly she avoided a more severe outcome, stating, “One disc up or one disc lower, and this would’ve been a different testimony,” and added that she will need to wear a neck brace for four to six weeks to aid recovery.

She also explained her recovery plan, writing, “Rest and recovery will give my body a chance to heal. I’ll be laying low while I navigate this injury with wisdom.”

The daughter of T.D. Jakes and leader of the Woman Evolve movement said she is leaning on her faith during the healing process, describing how she is “soaking in the presence and kindness of God” while receiving support from family and friends.

“I’m soaking in the presence and kindness of God and in the love of friends and family,” she wrote. “So, if you see me and I’m out and about, but moving slowly, just know that I’m still … even with a neck brace.”

Roberts and her husband were installed as co-senior pastors of The Potter’s House in July, following an announcement that they would lead the Dallas-based church.