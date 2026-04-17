Franklin Graham Downplays Trump AI Jesus Meme Backlash as ‘A Lot to Do About Nothing’

AI-generated images posted on President Donald Trump’s Truth Social account. | Illustration by Christianity Daily; image via @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

Franklin Graham has dismissed criticism of a now-deleted social media post shared by President Donald Trump depicting him in a Christ-like image, calling the controversy overblown.

In a statement released Thursday, Graham responded to the backlash over the AI-generated image, which depicted Trump in robes with light emanating from his hands, saying he does not believe the president intended to present himself as Jesus.

“I do not believe President Trump would knowingly depict himself as Jesus Christ — that would certainly be inappropriate,” Graham said. “I'm thankful the President has made it very clear that this was not at all what he thought the AI-generated image was representing — he thought it was a doctor helping someone, and when he learned of the concerns, he immediately removed the post.”

Trump removed the post from Truth Social on Monday after facing criticism from supporters and Mike Johnson. He denied comparisons to Christ, explaining that he believed the image showed him as “a doctor” healing people.

Trump shared another image Wednesday depicting Jesus embracing him in front of an American flag, accompanied by a caption suggesting “God might be playing his Trump card” to expose “these satanic, demonic, child-sacrificing monsters.”

“The Radical Left Lunatics might not like this, but I think it is quite nice!!!” Trump wrote alongside the post.

Graham said he believed the president’s explanation for the first Jesus meme, voiced approval of the second, and suggested that critics were engaging in ill-intended speculation and attempting to spin the issue into something it is not.

“When I looked at the illustration, I didn't jump to the same conclusion as some. There were no spiritual references — no halo, there were no crosses, no angels. It was a flag, soldiers, a nurse, fighter planes, eagles, the Statue of Liberty, and I think this is a lot to do about nothing,” he said.

“There is so much ill-intended speculation. I think his enemies are always foaming at the mouth at any possible opportunity to make him look bad.”

Graham also used the second image as a moment to encourage faith, suggesting it depicted Christ guiding the president.

“I must say that I like the fact that this is a picture of Jesus whispering in his ear, or at least His hand on his shoulder, guiding him. We all need that — we all need to be listening to Jesus,” he said.

“Again, I think there is an attempt to spin this into something that it isn't. Remember, President Trump didn't draw this, he didn't create it, he reposted it on his social media because he thought it was nice — I would have to agree.”