Church in Wales Votes to Permanently Allow Same-Sex Blessings

Photo credit: Pixabay/ Boris Štromar

The Church in Wales has formally approved a measure to make same-sex blessings a permanent part of its practice, following a five-year trial period during which such blessings were permitted temporarily.

The decision, reached during a Governing Body meeting in Llandudno on Thursday, is expected to prompt some members to leave the denomination or seek alternative episcopal oversight, according to Christian Today.

The motion establishes permanence by adding a rite for blessing same-sex marriages and civil partnerships into the Book of Common Prayer, and it passed with strong support.

All five bishops voted in favor, while clergy approved it 32 to 7 with five abstentions, and laity supported it 48 to 8 with two abstentions.

While the measure allows blessings for same-sex couples, it does not currently authorize clergy to perform same-sex wedding ceremonies. The blessings apply only to couples already legally married or in civil partnerships elsewhere.

However, further changes may be forthcoming, as proposals are being prepared for April 2027 that would permit clergy to officiate same-sex weddings.

Additional amendments were approved to protect clergy, ordinands and lay members who object on conscience grounds to participating in such services.

These amendments were introduced by Andy Kitchen, a member of the clergy in St Asaph Diocese, who said they were designed to uphold the principle of conscientious objection.

At the same time, proposed changes from Della Nelson aimed at removing marriage-related language such as “covenant” from the liturgy were rejected.

The move drew criticism from Anglican Futures, an organization supporting orthodox Anglicans, which warned that "fractures in the Anglican Communion will further deepen" as a result of the decision.

The group stated, "Both the detail of the bill that has passed and the way in which it has been introduced speak volumes, and it is impossible to draw any other conclusion than that only some 'differences' are worthy of value and honor in the Church in Wales, only some are worthy of 'inclusion.'"

"There are many courageous Anglicans in Wales. Some were prepared to raise their hands and voices to uphold truth at the Governing Body this week, [while] others have walked away to ensure their flocks are feeding on safe pasture in the Anglican Convocation in Europe. Both need the prayers and support of their brothers and sisters in the rest of the Anglican world."