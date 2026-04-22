Trump Reads Scripture During ‘America Reads the Bible’ Marathon from Oval Office

President Donald Trump reads 2 Chronicles 7:14 in the Oval Office on April 21, 2026, during the America Reads the Bible event. | Screenshot: YouTube/Pure Flix and America Reads the Bible

Donald Trump participated in a nationwide Bible-reading event this week, reciting a passage that speaks of God’s promise to “heal [the] land.”

The president joined the “America Reads the Bible” marathon on Tuesday through a pre-recorded video, reading 2 Chronicles 7:11–22 in a message that lasted about three minutes. He delivered the reading from his desk in the Oval Office.

The passage read by Trump included the well-known verse, "If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land."

Following his segment, the program continued with Ben Carson reading 2 Chronicles 8, while his wife Candy Carson read 2 Chronicles 9.

The event, which began Sunday and runs through Saturday, brings together political leaders, pastors and public figures to read the entire Bible over 84 hours. Organizers say the effort aims to “call the American people back to daily Bible reading for the well-being of our country” ahead of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Most of the readings are being held at the Museum of the Bible, with participants able to attend in person or watch online via livestream.

Daily readings are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. throughout the week.