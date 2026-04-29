Lost Pages of Apostle Paul’s Letters Recovered, Offering Insight Into Early Christian Scripture

Photo credit: University of Glasgow/ Damianos Kasotakis

An international team of scholars has uncovered dozens of previously lost pages from one of the earliest New Testament manuscripts, providing new understanding of how early Christians engaged with biblical texts.

The project, led by the University of Glasgow, successfully recovered 42 missing pages from Codex H, a sixth-century Greek manuscript containing the writings of Paul the Apostle, according to a university announcement.

Known also as GA 015, the manuscript was taken apart in the 13th century at a monastery on Mount Athos, where its parchment leaves were reused as binding material for other volumes. Over time, the remaining fragments became dispersed among various European collections, with many sections thought to be lost permanently.

The recovery was made possible through multispectral imaging, an advanced method that captures images across different wavelengths of light, ranging from ultraviolet to infrared. This process allowed researchers to detect faint ink impressions left behind when pages were repurposed, making it possible to reconstruct text that had remained hidden for centuries.

“We knew that at one point, the manuscript was re-inked,” said Professor Garrick Allen of the University of Glasgow. “The chemicals in the new ink caused ‘offset’ damage to facing pages, essentially creating a mirror image of the text … [it is] very clear with latest imaging techniques.”

Among the discoveries are early forms of chapter divisions for Paul’s letters that differ notably from those used in modern Bibles. The findings also reveal how scribes edited and annotated texts, offering insight into the scholarly and devotional practices of early Christian communities.

The physical condition of the manuscript further illustrates how deteriorating texts were repurposed during the medieval era, shedding light on the lifecycle of sacred writings in that period.

“Given that Codex H is such an important witness to our understanding of Christian Scripture, to have discovered any new evidence — let alone this quantity — of what it originally looked like is nothing short of monumental,” Allen said.

To confirm the manuscript’s age, researchers worked with specialists in Paris to conduct radiocarbon dating, verifying that the parchment dates to the sixth century.

The study was carried out in collaboration with the Early Manuscripts Electronic Library and supported by multiple academic foundations, with additional cooperation from the monastery that continues to preserve portions of the manuscript.