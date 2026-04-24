Ryan Blackwell Chosen to Lead Lifeway Christian Resources as New President and CEO

Dr. Ryan Blackwell, who serves as executive and teaching pastor at Cross Church. | Screenshot: YouTube/ Cross Church

Pastor Ryan Blackwell has been selected as the next president and CEO of Lifeway Christian Resources, marking a leadership transition for the publishing ministry of the Southern Baptist Convention.

Blackwell currently serves as an executive and teaching pastor at the multi-campus Cross Church in Arkansas and will become the 11th person to hold the top leadership role at Lifeway.

According to an official statement, he was unanimously approved by the board of trustees during a specially called meeting held in Nashville on Wednesday.

“I’m deeply humbled and grateful to be given this opportunity by the trustees. Lifeway has a long and faithful history of serving churches, and I’m honored to step into this role at such a pivotal time,” Blackwell said in a statement.

“I love the local church and believe deeply in its mission. My heart is to serve pastors and church leaders by helping provide biblically faithful resources that strengthen discipleship and advance the gospel.”

Reflecting on his ministry journey, Blackwell spoke about God’s faithfulness and the experiences that have shaped his leadership.

“When I look back over the ministry journey the Lord has taken me on, I can see how faithful He has been in every season,” Blackwell added. “I’ve had the opportunity to serve in different churches and contexts and to learn through seasons of growth and change. At the same time, I’m very aware I have nothing to offer apart from the Spirit’s power at work.”

Blackwell joined Cross Church in 2020 and has since contributed to growth, with weekly attendance increasing from approximately 7,000 to more than 11,000.

Prior to that role, he spent nearly a decade as senior pastor of First Baptist Church of San Francisco, where he led the congregation through years of ministry development.

Headquartered in Brentwood, Lifeway Christian Resources has operated since 1891 and remains a major provider of Christian materials, including Bibles, books, Bible studies, group curriculum, music and films, while also serving as the world’s largest distributor of Spanish-language Bibles.