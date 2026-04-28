Top NFL Pick Fernando Mendoza Credits God, Launches MS Fund Honoring Mother

Fernando Mendoza attends a news conference on April 24, 2026, in Henderson, Nevada, after being selected No. 1 overall by the Las Vegas Raiders. | Screenshot: YouTube/ Raiders

Fernando Mendoza, the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, publicly credited his faith after being selected first overall in the NFL Draft while also announcing a new charitable initiative supporting those affected by multiple sclerosis.

Chosen as the No. 1 pick by the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night, Mendoza reflected on his recent success during an interview with ESPN.

“The last five months have been such a blessing by God, and I can’t thank Him enough,” Mendoza, who led Indiana University to its first College Football Playoff National Championship victory in January, said.

Alongside his transition to the professional league, Mendoza also introduced the Mendoza Family Fund, created in partnership with the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

The initiative holds personal significance, as his mother, Elsa, has lived with multiple sclerosis for more than 18 years.

According to the announcement, the fund aims to “unite fundraising efforts by the family, their partners, and supporters nationwide to fund cutting-edge research, programs and services to ensure no family faces MS alone.”

The Mendoza Family Fund has already raised $360,000 through grassroots fundraising efforts, and Mendoza has pledged an additional $500,000 to support research at the University of Miami Health System and the Miller School of Medicine.

“This fund is about my mom and the millions of people living with MS,” Mendoza said in a statement.

“My mom has taught our family strength, resilience, and positivity. My brothers Alberto and Max, my dad, and I — we've all learned from her example. She's the reason we fight, and the reason we believe we can do something bigger than ourselves.”

After previously winning the Heisman Trophy, Mendoza, a Catholic, also used his acceptance speech to acknowledge his faith.

He thanked God “for giving me the opportunity to chase a dream that once felt a world away.”

Following Indiana’s championship victory over the University of Miami, Mendoza again emphasized his faith in a postgame interview, giving God “all the glory and thanks.”