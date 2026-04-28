Pushpay Expands Church Engagement Capabilities with Acquisition of Nurture.io

Screenshot: Pushpay website

Pushpay has announced the acquisition of Nurture.io, a pastoral care and engagement platform designed to help churches re-engage members.

Pushpay, known for providing payment and engagement solutions to faith-based and nonprofit organizations, said the addition of Nurture.io will enhance its ability to support churches in pastoral care and member engagement.

Nurture.io was founded by Luke Denton, a former executive pastor at Gateway Church, and is designed to help ministries identify individuals who may be disengaging from church life, including attendance, giving and volunteer involvement.

The acquisition was formally announced in a press release on April 22, which also included remarks from Denton and Pushpay CEO Kenny Wyatt.

Although financial details of the deal were not disclosed, Pushpay indicated that Nurture’s engagement intelligence and pastoral care tools will be incorporated into its broader platform.

“The Nurture team created something the Church has needed for a long time,” Wyatt said. “Today, ministry leaders collect data to better know and serve their people, but it’s often scattered across multiple digital silos.”

“Nurture's platform breaks down those silos, connects the dots between data points, and presents a holistic picture of an individual's engagement to identify those who need ministering the most,” he continued.

“I believe this will be the next frontier of what technology can do for the Church — where ministry leaders don't just have data about their congregation, they have the insight and the tools to act before someone disconnects from the Church.”

Denton, who served as executive pastor at Gateway Church in Southlake, Texas from 2017 to 2023, launched Nurture.io in 2024 with a focus on improving how churches track and respond to member engagement.

According to Pushpay, the platform integrates data from more than 17 different systems, including church management tools, giving platforms and communication services, allowing leaders to detect early signs of disengagement and respond more effectively.

The company reported that churches using Nurture.io have seen notable results, including nearly 2.8 times more lapsed attendees returning, nearly three times as many lapsed volunteers re-engaging, and a 145% increase in donors resuming contributions.

Despite the acquisition by Pushpay, Denton is expected to stay in leadership at the company.

“This is a meaningful moment for our company and the amazing churches we serve. Together, Pushpay and Nurture technology will work to close the shepherding gap, equipping ministry leaders with the tools, insights and action to know every person by name, understand where they are on their spiritual journey, and confidently see that every person in their church is being cared for,” Wyatt stated. “All without making changes to your existing tech stack.”