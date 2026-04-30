King Charles III Delivers First Address to Congress: “Christian Faith Is a Firm Anchor”

King Charles III, on his first official state visit to the United States as British monarch, addresses a joint session of Congress in Washington, D.C., on April 28, 2026, | Screenshot: YouTube/ Associated Press

King Charles III delivered a speech to a joint session of Congress in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday during his multi-day visit to the United States, marking his first official state visit as monarch.

The visit, which included Queen Camilla, was extended at the invitation of Donald Trump to underscore the longstanding alliance between the two nations as the United States approaches its 250th anniversary.

In his remarks, Charles emphasized the central role of his Christian faith, describing it as a guiding force in both his personal life and public responsibilities.

“For many here — and for myself — the Christian faith is a firm anchor and daily inspiration that guides us not only personally, but together as members of our community,” he told those gathered.

“Having devoted a large part of my life to interfaith relationships and greater understanding, it is that faith in the triumph of light over darkness which I have found confirmed countless times.”

The monarch also highlighted the importance of interfaith dialogue, pointing to the mutual respect that develops among people of different religious backgrounds and expressing hope for global cooperation.

He said it was “my prayer” that “working together and with our international partners, we can stem the beating of plowshares into swords.”

Charles further noted the significance of the Christian calendar, observing that the current Easter season continues to strengthen his sense of hope.

According to him, “we are still in the season of Easter,” which he described as “the season that most strengthens my hope.”

“I believe, with all my heart, that the essence of our two nations is a generosity of spirit and a duty to foster compassion,” he continued. “To promote peace, to deepen mutual understanding and to value all people, of all faiths and of none.”

Turning to shared history, Charles reflected on the enduring partnership between the United Kingdom and the United States, including moments of crisis such as the September 11 attacks.

He described the attacks as “a defining moment for America,” adding, “We stood with you then. And we stand with you now in solemn remembrance of a day that shall never be forgotten.”

He also emphasized the joint efforts of both nations in combating terrorism, noting that they have repeatedly stood together in times of conflict.

Charles emphasized the strength of democratic values and diversity, stating that both countries draw resilience from their “vibrant, diverse and free societies.” He pointed to the foundations of American governance, noting it was built on “the deliberation of many” rather than “the will of one,” and underscored the importance of unity in supporting victims of ongoing challenges in both societies.

Addressing current global concerns, he called for continued support for Ukraine, stating that “that same, unyielding resolve is needed for the defense of Ukraine.”

He also affirmed, “Whatever our differences… we stand united in our commitment to uphold democracy.”

King Charles III expressed hope that the U.S.-U.K. alliance will continue to defend shared values globally, urging both nations not to turn inward and emphasizing that “America’s words carry weight and meaning,” while adding that its actions matter even more.

“I pray with all my heart that our alliance will continue to defend our shared values, with our partners in Europe and the Commonwealth, and across the world, and that we ignore the clarion calls to become ever more inward-looking,” he continued.

He closed by urging both nations to renew their commitment to one another and to global service, saying “to the United States of America, on your 250th birthday, let our two countries rededicate ourselves to each other in the selfless service of our peoples and of all the peoples of the world.”