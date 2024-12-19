Texas Town Receives Award for Upholding Nativity Scene from Religious Liberty Group

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Mustafa Turhan

The Becket Fund for Religious Liberty recently honored residents of Sweetwater, Texas, for their efforts to oppose the removal of a Nativity scene outside the local courthouse.

The A religious liberty advocacy organization announced on Tuesday that the citizens were the recipients of its inaugural "Tiny Tim Toast" award for their strong turnout in defense of the Nativity display.

Sweetwater, a town of approximately 10,000 residents located about 40 miles west of Abilene, hosted a public forum last week where the Nolan County Commissioners Court addressed a request to dismantle the Nativity scene. Although Carolyn Anne Frawley attended the commissioners' meeting on December 9, she was the only person to voice opposition to the display.

In a letter to the editor of the Sweetwater Reporter, Frawley expressed her opposition to the Nativity display on government property, citing concerns regarding the separation of church and state. Notably, she left “Christian” uncapitalized in her letter while capitalizing only “Jewish,” “Muslim,” “atheist,” and “freethinkers.”

Frawley wrote, “Not all residents of Nolan County are of one religion. There are people who are Jewish and maybe even Muslim and of course Atheist. Yes, we do exist even though many Christians choose to ignore or use intimidation to keep Freethinkers whispering instead of speaking out.” She added, “The obvious Christian law display must be removed from our public property. The Nolan County Courthouse is a representative place for government business for ALL Nolan County residents, not just Christians.”

Despite Frawley’s objections, eight individuals spoke in favor of keeping the Nativity scene, resulting in no action from the authorities and allowing the display to remain, as reported by KTXS-TV.

Mark Rienzi, president and CEO of Becket, praised the solidarity of Sweetwater residents, stating, “The locals stood their ground with unshakable resolve. God bless them for the courage they showed in the face of adversity — it should be an inspiration to all those who wish to keep the Christmas and Hanukkah season sacred.”

The “Tiny Tim Toast” award, named after the character in Charles Dickens's “A Christmas Carol,” replaces Becket's annual “Ebenezer Award,” which had highlighted “the most outrageous offenders of the holidays” for the past 23 years. This year, the organization decided to honor “an individual or group who inspires hope and perseverance in the face of adversity during the Christmas and Hanukkah season.”

Rienzi emphasized, “Every Christmas and Hanukkah season, there are some bureaucrats and activists who seek to shut out the lights on religious displays and expression. This year, Becket is happy to raise a hearty toast to all those who stood firm against these efforts, unwavering in defending faith’s rightful place in the public square. Here’s to you, the citizens of Sweetwater, Texas, for keeping the faith.”