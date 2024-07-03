Steven Depolo/Flickr/CC

Boy Scouts of America Rebrands as Scouting America to Embrace Inclusivity

The Boy Scouts of America (BSA) is undergoing a name change to reflect a more inclusive stance towards girls in their programs. The new name, Scouting America, will officially take effect on February 8, 2025, marking the organization's 115th anniversary.

"This change will be a simple but very important evolution," stated Roger A. Krone, BSA president and CEO, emphasizing their commitment to creating a welcoming environment for all youth. The organization maintains its core mission of preparing young people for life through character development and skill-building activities.

The name change follows the BSA's 2018 decision to allow girls to participate in their core scouting programs for the first time. This move sparked controversy, with some expressing concerns about the organization's identity shift and potential impact on the Girl Scouts. The two scouting groups eventually reached a settlement in 2022, resolving trademark disputes and lawsuits.

"Our fears about damage to our trademarks have been realized," a GSUSA complaint alleged. Confusion arose, with some families mistakenly enrolling in BSA's girls' programs instead of traditional Girl Scouts.

The BSA has faced declining membership in recent years alongside ongoing legal challenges related to a past sexual abuse scandal. This rebrand signifies their efforts to adapt to a changing landscape and promote a more inclusive scouting experience for all genders.

Despite having over 2 million members in 2018, the organization's members declined with slightly over a million youths, including 176,234 girls.

In a significant development, the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) initiated a $2.46 billion bankruptcy reorganization plan last year. Although there was a temporary halt earlier this year, the plan has since resumed, enabling the organization to sustain its programs while addressing the needs of thousands of victims.