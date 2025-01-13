The Gospel Coalition Elects Mark Vroegop as New President

Pastor Mark Vroegop, who was elected as the third president of The Gospel Coalition. | Photo Credit: The Gospel Coalition

The Gospel Coalition (TGC) has announced that pastor and board member Mark Vroegop will become the third president of the Evangelical organization.

The announcement was made on Friday afternoon by TGC Board Chairman Juan Sánchez, who explained that Vroegop was unanimously elected earlier that day by the ministry’s council.

Sánchez expressed optimism about Vroegop's appointment, stating, “What’s most exciting about Mark’s appointment is his deep love for the local church and his heart for pastors.” He added, “Mark understands how to support and encourage pastors and other church leaders in advancing the Gospel and glorifying God.”

Vroegop has been serving as the lead pastor of College Park Church in Indianapolis, Indiana, since 2008. He became a TGC Council member in 2018 and joined the board in 2023. He will officially assume the presidency on March 3, replacing interim President Sandy Willson.

Willson, pastor emeritus of Second Presbyterian Church in Memphis, Tennessee, took on the role in 2023 after the tenure of former TGC President Julius Kim ended. Willson served as senior minister at Second Presbyterian Church for 22 years and has also acted as interim senior pastor for two other churches.

Vroegop's election comes just a few months before TGC celebrates its 20th anniversary at the April conference in Indianapolis, Indiana.

According to his website, Vroegop graduated from Cedarville University with a Bachelor of Arts and later earned a Master of Divinity from Cornerstone Theological Seminary. Before his current role, he was the senior pastor at Calvary Baptist Church in Holland, Michigan, from 1996 to 2008.

Vroegop has written multiple books, including "Dark Clouds, Deep Mercy: Discovering the Grace of Lament" and "Waiting Isn’t a Waste." He is married and has four children and two grandchildren.