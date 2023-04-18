TikTok User Claims Seeing Jesus Since 10 Years Old, Shares Vision of Christ

Pexels/Francesco Paggiaro

A TikTok user shared an inspiring story of her childhood, claiming that she saw Jesus when she was 10 years old. Some people practicing their faith always want to take a look and see what Jesus looks like. He may have long hair and a beard in some movies, but there is no concrete proof of these attributes.

Right now, social media platforms are very popular, and people use them for different intentions and reasons, but mostly for entertainment. One good use of these platforms is for advocating good deeds and promoting one's religion. But sometimes, these posts are hoaxes and need to be verified.

Tiktik User Shares Childhood Vision of What Jesus Looks Like

TikTok user Dakota Lee claims that she had an experience seeing Jesu back when she was 10 years old. According to the TikTok video she posted, Lee is an animal communicator who has the gift of seeing what others cannot see. Lee added that she has been visiting heaven since she was 12.

In the video, she tackled what the lord Jesus looks like according to what her naked eyes have seen. The first time Lee saw Jesus was when she was 10 years old, in a praise and worship service at a church. She said she has been seeing angels and other forms of heaven, but not Jesus. Something told Lee to look back on the Sanctuary doors, and there, she saw Jesus walking down the church aisle.

Even though no one had ever seen Jesus physically, she was sure that the man he was seeing was the savior. Lee described what Jesus was wearing. Usually, we see him in a robe, and there she said that he was wearing a white robe long enough to cover his feet, and he had sandals on. Typically, Jesus has been portrayed as having long hair, and Lee said that the man he saw had long hair that went down to his shoulder. By then, she thought that he was on a mission because the mysterious man, believed to be Jesus, walked up to a woman who was desperately praying on her knees and then put his hand on her shoulder and said, "it's okay, you can rest."

There are a lot of images and illustrations of Jesus, and most of them are common features that have been introduced to the people. Lee said that she was blessed to discover another heaven visitor who is an artist who paints, and she saw some of the artworks that exactly looked like what she had seen. Also, another artist had an exhibit, and she happened to have been watching the show, and she saw one of the paintings that also looked exactly like her vision of Jesus.

What Does the Bible Say About How Jesus Looks Like?

There isn't a lot of information in the Bible about Jesus Christ's appearance. The first four books of the New Testament, the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John, provide most of our information about Jesus. According to History, these scriptures demonstrate that Jesus was a Jew who was raised in Nazareth, a town in Galilee, which was originally in Palestine and is today in northern Israel. He was born in Bethlehem. During the first century, Jesus was alive.

Some academics indeed read Revelation 1:14–15 as suggesting that Jesus might have had darker skin and coarser hair. It's important to note that Revelation is known for its symbolic and metaphorical language, so we should be cautious about drawing literal conclusions from these descriptions. The passage describes his hair as "white as white wool, white as snow" and his feet as "like burnished bronze, refined as in a furnace."

Robert Cargill, editor of Biblical Archaeology Review and assistant professor of classics and religious studies at the University of Iowa, notes that while we lack a detailed description of Jesus's physical characteristics, we do know that he was a Palestinian Jew living in first-century Galilee. He would have looked like a regular Jewish man from that area and that era, and it seems to reason.

