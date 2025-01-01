Trump Supports Mike Johnson's Bid for House Speaker, Praises Him as ‘Religious and Dedicated’

Mike Johnson, the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, addresses the crowd at the U.S. Capitol Building during the unveiling of evangelist Billy Graham's statue on May 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: The Christian Post/ Nicole VanDyke

President-elect Donald Trump has publicly endorsed House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.

In a statement posted to Truth Social on Monday, Trump urged congressional Republicans, with an emphatic message in capital letters, not to “blow this great opportunity which we have been given.” The Republican Party faces a narrow margin in the upcoming 119th U.S. Congress compared to the Democratic Party.

Trump highlighted the party's victories in the swing states during the presidential election and their win in the popular vote, asserting that Americans need “immediate relief from all of the destructive policies of the last.”

He praised Johnson, a committed Baptist, as a “good, hardworking, religious man” who will “do the right thing,” expressing confidence that “we will continue to WIN” under Johnson’s leadership. Trump added, “Mike has my Complete & Total Endorsement.”

This endorsement from Trump comes as the Republican-controlled House of Representatives is set to elect a speaker on Friday. Following the 2024 election, Republicans secured 220 seats while Democrats claimed 215. However, the number of Republicans in Congress will start at 219 due to the resignation of Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.

With Democrats expected to support Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., as speaker, Johnson has little room to lose support from within his own party. However, one congressional Republican, Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, stated on X Monday morning, “I won't be voting for Mike Johnson.”

Massie criticized Trump's endorsement, stating, “I respect and support President Trump, but his endorsement of Mike Johnson is going to work out about as well as his endorsement of Speaker Paul Ryan. We've seen Johnson partner with the Democrats to send money to Ukraine, authorize spying on Americans, and blow the budget.”

In an interview on “Fox & Friends” Monday, Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., also suggested she might not support Johnson for Speaker. She insisted that Johnson must commit to “President Trump's agenda” and expressed doubts about whether he would genuinely work to implement the policy priorities of Trump and Republicans.

The 118th U.S. Congress was notably marked by Republican infighting, which culminated in the ousting of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., in October 2023. It took three weeks for Republicans to unify behind Johnson as the consensus candidate to replace McCarthy.

To become a speaker, a candidate needs the support of a majority, totaling 218 out of 435 members of the U.S. House of Representatives. However, the number required decreases if members of Congress choose to vote “present.”