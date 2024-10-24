Trump Vows to Remove Trans Ideology from Schools and Ban ‘Child Mutilation’ Nationwide

Former President Donald Trump is speaking to supporters during the 11th Hour Family Leaders Meeting held at the Concord Convention Center in Concord, North Carolina, on October 21, 2024. | Screenshot of RSBNetwork on X.

Former President Donald Trump has reaffirmed his intentions to keep transgender ideology out of public schools and to enact a law banning body-disfiguring procedures for minors nationwide.

Speaking on Monday to attendees at the Concord Convention Center in Concord, North Carolina, he also emphasized his commitment to preserving religious freedom in education.

“On day one (of the presidential term), I will sign an executive order banning critical race theory or transgender insanity,” he declared, eliciting applause from the crowd. He further stated, “I will take historic action to defeat the toxic poison of gender ideology and reaffirm that God created two genders: male and female.”

Trump added, “I will keep men out of women’s sports. I will sign a law banning child sex mutilation in all 50 states.”

Additionally, Trump proclaimed that Americans will “proudly say ‘Merry Christmas’ again.” During his remarks, he expressed his belief that Vice President Kamala Harris demonstrates hostility toward Christianity by permitting male athletes to compete in women’s sports, among other reasons.

He suggested that a close call with death he experienced in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July was due to divine intervention, which he said brought him and his family closer to God.

Trump, an outspoken critic of what he views as threats posed by the Left to conservative Christians, warned that a Harris administration would escalate political attacks against believers in the U.S.

If Harris assumes office, Trump warned, “the radical Left is not going to leave Christians alone. It’s going to get worse and worse, and you’re going to suffer greatly.” He also vowed to “create a new federal task force on finding anti-Christian bias, that will begin immediately.”

Joining Trump at the event were figures such as Eric Trump, evangelist Franklin Graham, and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson.

Throughout the 2024 presidential campaign, Trump has made similar promises. During a rally in Rapid City, South Dakota, in September, he reiterated the same commitments he made in Concord.

He questioned, “Could you imagine 10 or 15 years ago having some politician ... saying, ‘I will stop child mutilation without parental consent?’” He reflected that making such a statement a decade ago would have earned one the label of “crazy.”

The 25 states that fully or partially ban gender transition surgeries for individuals under 18, as of now, include Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wyoming, and New Hampshire.