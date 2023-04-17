United Methodist Church Regional Bodies Explore Solutions as Congregations Depart

Pexels/Pixabay

As the United Methodist Church (UMC) experiences a decline in congregations, two regional entities have initiated establishing "Lighthouse Congregations." These congregations aim to offer a sanctuary for those who wish to remain within the denomination.

Lighthouse Congregations

According to The Christian Post, 249 congregations decided to disaffiliate from the UMC North Carolina Conference the preceding year. Similarly, since the year 2020, 41 communities have opted to disaffiliate from the UMC Western North Carolina Conference.

The absence of a congregational home has caused many individuals to feel displaced. In response, the two conferences based in North Carolina have taken action by introducing "Lighthouse Congregations" earlier this year.

Currently, the NC Conference in Garner boasts 77 Lighthouse Congregations, whereas the WNC Conference in Huntersville has 55 officially recognized Lighthouse Congregations. The program has expanded its reach, as 60 more congregations have successfully undergone the training.

In addition, the esteemed Rev. Rob Hutchinson, the director of Church Development for WNCC, personally shared the program materials with 15 other conferences.

Leaving UMC

Christianity Today reported that almost four years ago, the United Methodist Church sanctioned a departure strategy for congregations seeking to sever ties with the worldwide denomination due to divergent views on sexuality. This decision initiated what some anticipated would be a contemporary schism. Subsequently, a recent analysis has revealed that it has significantly failed to meet that expectation.

According to an analysis of data gathered by the General Council on Finance and Administration of the church, it has been revealed that a total of 1,831 congregations out of the 30,000 nationwide United Methodist churches in the US, which is equivalent to 6.1 percent, have been granted permission to disaffiliate since 2019. Regrettably, the statistics regarding international departures among the approximately 12,000 United Methodist churches overseas are lacking.

As per the denomination's disaffiliation plan, churches have been granted until the end of December to sever ties. Numerous churches have already expressed their intention to depart. The churches are entitled to relocate with their properties upon fulfilling their apportionments and pension liabilities. Some individuals are resorting to civil courts to resolve the matter.

Furthermore, the Dallas Morning News reported that UMC, a denomination grappling with the issue of LGBTQ inclusion, is witnessing significant decisions being made at both local and national levels. It has resulted in some churches opting to disaffiliate due to theological and operational disparities, thereby exacerbating the division within the church.

Across the two conferences encompassing the Dallas-Fort Worth region, 89 congregations have cast their ballots in favor of departing, leaving a trail of heartbreak in their wake within the local community. Nevertheless, particular Methodist congregations have perceived the process as a choice to remain and anticipate the denomination's forthcoming chapter.

As mentioned, every four years, the General Conference, a gathering of delegates, convenes as the preeminent legislative body of the United Methodist Church. During the 2019 General Conference, a conservative stance against the ordination of openly gay ministers and the marriage of same-sex couples was affirmed by a slim majority.

