UN Reports 98 Food Aid Trucks Violently Looted Upon Entering Gaza

Trucks Carrying Food Aid for Palestinians Headed to Gaza. | Screenshot / TRT World YouTube Channel

Ninety-eight trucks carrying food aid for Palestinians were violently looted after crossing into Gaza, according to the United Nations.

The convoy, delivering provisions from the U.N. Relief and Works Agency and the World Food Programme, was attacked shortly after entering the enclave, resulting in injuries to some of the drivers last Saturday.

Louise Wateridge, UNRWA Senior Emergency Officer, explained to Reuters that the convoy was instructed to leave from the Kerem Shalom border crossing on short notice and took an unfamiliar route. The looting affected 98 out of 109 trucks in the convoy, marking one of the most severe losses of food aid during the ongoing 13-month war.

U.N. officials have expressed concerns about the worsening hunger crisis in Gaza, where most people rely on humanitarian aid for survival. “The urgency of the crisis cannot be overstated; without immediate intervention, severe food shortages are set to worsen, further endangering the lives of over 2 million people who depend on humanitarian aid to survive,” said Wateridge.

In response to the looting, Hamas-run Al-Aqsa TV reported that more than 20 individuals allegedly involved in the incident were killed during a security operation conducted by Hamas militants in coordination with tribal committees. The operation aimed to reestablish control and security over the looted supplies, while Hamas’ Interior Ministry warned that anyone caught aiding future looting would face harsh punishment.

An unnamed Israeli official blamed the U.N.'s distribution logistics for the challenges in delivering aid, stating that Israel has been making efforts to address the humanitarian situation since the conflict began. This incident follows allegations in May concerning irregularities within UNRWA regarding aid distribution.

A series of messages posted in an online chatroom by former and current UNRWA employees accused the agency’s staff of stealing and hoarding humanitarian aid designated for civilians.

According to the Geneva-based NGO U.N. Watch, a former UNRWA employee, Haitham al-Sayyed, claimed that staff members had been misusing aid resources, hiding supplies, or hoarding them for personal use. Another UNRWA employee, Mohammed Musa al-Sawalhi, stated in February, “80 percent of employees in the shelters have no morals or dignity,” alleging that agency workers had stolen supplies meant for civilians.

These claims prompted increased scrutiny of UNRWA; accordingly, multiple countries, including the United States, suspended their funding.