Vatican Cites Communication Breakdown for Anglican Service in Pope's Roman Church

Auxiliary Bishop Guerino Di Tora of Rome, who serves as the vicar for the basilica's chapter, claims that a misunderstanding led to a group of Anglican clergy being permitted to celebrate the Eucharist in Rome's Basilica of St. John Lateran.

On April 18, a liturgy was held, presided over by Fulham Anglican Bishop Jonathan Baker, who oversees the Anglo-Catholic parishes in the dioceses of London and Southwark that have asked not to be served by a female priest or bishop. Anglo-Catholic clergy was attending a conference in Rome when the event took place.

Lateran Chapter Regrets Anglican Eucharist Incident; Calls for Prayer for Unity Amidst "Good Faith" Misunderstanding

The Lateran Chapter stated on April 20 that Bishop Di Tora had expressed profound regret for the incident on April 18 at the Basilica of St. John in Rome. According to the article shared in The Dialog, canonical rules were broken when a group of about 50 priests from the Anglican Communion and their bishop celebrated at the cathedral's main altar.

A representative of the Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity, Benedictine Father Martin Browne, acknowledged the apology but emphasized that no one had intended to offend or embarrass anyone and that everyone had acted in good faith. In order for everyone to one day celebrate the Lord's saving mysteries at the same altar, he continued, it is essential to pray for unity. The incident serves as a reminder of this.

The Vatican's "Directory for the Application of Principles and Norms on Ecumenism," which states that Catholic churches are typically reserved for Catholic worship, was cited by Father Browne on April 20. He emphasized that it does not entirely disallow celebrations by communities not fully communed with the Catholic Church. When other Christians lack a location or the necessary liturgical objects to conduct their religious ceremonies properly, the directory permits such hospitality.

Anglican Clergy's Eucharist at Lateran Basilica: Bishop Di Tora Apologizes for "Communication Breakdown"

According to the story in Catholic News Agency, in a statement released on Thursday, Bishop Guerino Di Tora expressed his sincere regret for the incident involving a group of Anglican clergy who were celebrating the Eucharist at the high altar of the Lateran Basilica. He characterized what happened as a "failure in communication."

According to the statement, about 50 Anglican priests celebrated at the Cathedral of Rome against canonical rules while accompanied by their bishop. Di Tora emphasized that a communication breakdown led to this regrettable incident. On Wednesday morning, Bishop Baker and the other clergy members met with Pope Francis; it is still unknown how or why they were given permission to lead a religious service at the archbasilica.

The article shared in National Catholic Register stated that the Anglo-Catholic tradition, despite its name, is in communion with the Anglican Church and not the Catholic Church. The participating Anglican clergy are members of this tradition. Generally speaking, Anglo-Catholics have more traditional beliefs than the Anglican Church, such as opposing women's ordination.

