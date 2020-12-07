Rudolph Giuliani, more known for being the celebrated former Mayor of New York City and currently the firebrand Trump lawyer Rudy, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently "recovering and feeling good," he said.

US President Donald Trump and his team revealed the news Sunday as all of them work to restore the integrity of the country's voting system. The President tweeted,

.@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2020

According to a statement from the Trump legal team, Giuliani was tested twice prior to his trip to Arizona, Michigan, and Georgia. He was negative on both tests.

The statement added that the former mayor only showed symptoms and tested positive for the novel coronavirus more than two days after his return from the said trip.

Furthermore, the statement said there are no legislators, regardless of state, or members of the press on the contact tracing list. Those who did come in close contact to the Mr. Mayor, on the other hand, are required to follow CDC guidelines on self-isolation and testing. They will also follow their respective doctors' directives.

Giuliani is currently receiving treatment at the Georgetown University Medical Center, according to an anonymous source "who was aware of his condition but not authorized to speak publicly," the New York Times claimed. The former mayor is already 76 years old.

Trump senior legal adviser Jenna Ellis, Giuliani's associate and coworker in the legal fight for the US voting system's integrity, called on people to pray for his recovery, emphasizing that he is "a tough warrior."

Ellis also assured those who are in support of the Trump campaign's fight for free and fair elections that Mr. Giuliani's current predicament will not in any way hinder the legal team's work. She said they will keep it going.

Prayers for Mayor @RudyGiuliani. He is a tough warrior! The Trump Legal Team will continue our important work to fight for election integrity! We have a great team, along with able local counsel in each state. Our work won’t be affected and we press on. #CountAllLegalVotes — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) December 6, 2020

The firebrand lawyer and mayor, despite his age and current condition, said in a tweet that is feeling well and is constantly keeping himself updated with what's happening.

He also expressed his gratitude to all who wished him well, as well as those who prayed for and are continually praying for his recovery.

Thank you to all my friends and followers for all the prayers and kind wishes. I’m getting great care and feeling good. Recovering quickly and keeping up with everything. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 7, 2020

Efforts

Mr. Giuliani, Ellis, and everybody in the Trump legal team had been busy presenting tons of evidence of voter fraud in different places in the recent weeks following the US elections.

They presented various witnesses, all of them having signed a sworn affidavit under the penalty of perjury, to different state senators in locations such as Arizona, Michigan, Georgia, and Wisconsin.

All of these witnesses provided compelling proof that the recent US elections were manipulated. They said Republican observers were either prohibited from watching ballots being tabulated, or at least were made to watch from a distance where they won't be able to see anything conclusively.

Giuliani also brought a few experts who revealed that the Dominion Voting System machines that were used in the recent elections could be manipulated. Some also said that the absentee ballot system was abused to produce hundreds of thousands of votes for Biden. These, and more, paint a clear picture that the recent US election was rigged.