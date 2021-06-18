FOX News personality Sean Hannity and former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee are planning to send North Korean defector and author Yeonmi Park to go on tour to U.S. colleges to speak out against the critical race theory teachings of various educational institutions in the country.

Park recently made headlines when she blew the whistle on how professors in Columbia University, where she studied as a young woman, blamed today's problems on "white men."

"I couldn't believe why people were hating their own people that much," Park said during a conversation with Huckabee and Hannity, as reported by Newsweek. She likened America's classroom with that of North Korea's, where she fled from as a teen to China and then eventually to the U.S.

"I literally crossed the Gobi desert to be free and now I thought I live in a country where I can say what I believe and have my freedom to think," Park lamented. "However, now I have to constantly censor my speech, because in the name of a safe space."

Park shared that Columbia University censored its students on the topics that they "can't talk about," causing her to become "concerned if America is not free, I think there is no place else left that is free."

Hannity admitted that he wasn't really "shocked" to hear about wokeness at U.S. colleges that promote "cancel culture" and political correctness in this day and age. Huckabee, a former Republican presidential candidate and former Baptist pastor, suggested that Park should go on a bus tour across U.S. colleges to speak out against wokeness in American educational institutions. When asked if she would consider such an endeavor, the North Korean defector said she would.

Hannity warned her, however, that fighting wokeness at U.S. colleges will put her at risk for being protested and cancelled by students and staff. The host said, "Every conservative I know lives through that experience."

Park seemed up for the challenge. The North Korea defector admitted that her "used-to-be enemy" was Kim Jong Un, the communist country's leader who had her on his "killing list" for "many years" because she had been speaking out about the suffering of North Koreans under his regime. She shared that her "original family" were punished and now, "so many Marxists and Communists and Maoists, Leninists" have sent her death threats.

The 27 year old North Korean defector escaped the regime as a 13 year old and in 2016 transferred from a South Korean university to the Ivy League school of Columbia University. According to Insider, the 27 year old has often spoken out about North Korea and its regime and at times had commented on Asian and American politics. She is also the author of a memoir called "In Order to Live: A North Korean Girl's Journey to Freedom," which was released in 2015.

FOX West Texas reported Park was recently at Angelo State University, where the Texas Tech University Free Market Institute sponsored her appearance at an event where the activist spoke about her experiences as a North Korean defector.