The Democrats, led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, blocked for the 8th time a bill set to make permanent the Hyde Amendment and protect the lives of unborn babies.

According to Life News, the Democrats have rejected for the third day a bill that would ban Medicaid and other federal programs that fund abortions through taxpayer money. The Democrats have likewise rejected the Republican party in its call to unite for the Hyde Amendment, which has been historically regarded to receive bi-partisan support in Congress.

On spotlight is House Representative Bill 18 or the "No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion and Abortion Insurance Full Disclosure Act of 2021" that is sponsored by New Jersey Representative Christopher Smith.

Texas Representative Kay Granger pointed out how the Democrats insisted to "get rid" of the Hyde Amendment in their effort to "weaken pro-life protections."

"The bipartisan #HydeAmendment has protected innocent life for decades, but radical Democrats want to get rid of it. I asked the House to make Hyde permanent, and I will fight back against any effort to weaken pro-life protections," Granger pointed out on Twitter last Friday.

The pro-life group Susan B. Anthony List quoted Granger in urging "support for bipartisan protections" during her speech in Congress where she also expressed her strong opposition for its "elimination."

"I'm committed to protecting all existing pro-life protections and advancing the pro-life cause whenever possible. I will strongly oppose the elimination of the Hyde Amendment from annual appropriations bills," Granger said in Congress.

Granger, who is a ranking member of the House Appropriations committee, stressed that the Hyde Amendment has saved over 2 million lives and "is an essential protection for the conscience rights of Americans." The Susan B. Anthony List, a leading advocate against abortion who strongly support pro-life laws and leaders, said Granger has called support for H.R. 18 to make the Hyde Amendment a permanent law.

As per the H.R. 18's text, the legislation aims to modify provisions for federal funding for abortions and its health insurance coverage. It specifically prohibits the use of federal funds for abortion to the extent of not allowing abortions to be "provided in a federal health care facility or by a federal employee."

"Historically, language has been included in annual appropriations bills for the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) that prohibits the use of federal funds for abortions-such language is commonly referred to as the Hyde Amendment. Similar language is also frequently included in appropriations bills for other federal agencies and the District of Columbia. The bill makes these restrictions permanent and extends the restrictions to all federal funds (rather than specific agencies)," the bill's literature explained.

The bill's literature pointed out the exemptions on federal funding for abortion such as in the "cases of rape, incest, or where a physical disorder, injury, or illness endangers a woman's life" that are identical to those mentioned in the Hyde Amendment. In addition, the bill prohibits coverage of abortion for "qualified health plans", particularly "the portion of the premium attributable to abortion coverage" that "is not eligible for subsidies."

The Susan B. Anthony List said other Republicans have come against the Democrats for rejecting protection for the Hyde Amendment, such as Iowa Representative Ashley Hinson and Michigan Representative Lisa McClain. Hinson raised the fundamental "right to life" and her stand to "fight" for them by ensuring that "taxpayers are never forced to fund abortions" and to "always lend" her "voice to the voiceless." While McClain criticized President Joe Biden for going against what he said of unifying America by coming out with a "dividing budget."

"Unfortunately, President Biden is trying to shatter years of congressional bipartisanship with a radical budget that has no Hyde Amendment protections. The president ran on unity, yet his first budget proposal immediately divides," McClain declared.

Life News said Oklahoma Representative Ron Estes also criticized the Democrats for their "radical" demands that use "tax dollars" to push their "abortion-on-demand policies," which are "out of touch with the American people."