The Biden administration on Wednesday issued a letter to all teachers in the country to remind them that anti-trans discrimination is now a prohibited under the law. The letter titled "Dear Educator" was announced on the 49th anniversary of the implementation of Title IX, which was established to ensure equal opportunities for women and girls in education.

According to Christian Headlines, the "Dear Educator" letter was written by Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights at the Department of Education, Suzanne Goldberg. In the letter, she explained to educators across America that "Title IX's protection against sex discrimination encompasses discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity."

The Department of Education decided on this guideline based on the Supreme Court's 2020 ruling in Bostock v. Clayton County, which dcided that "it is impossible to discriminate against a person" because of their sexual orientation or gender identity "without discriminating against that individual based on sex."

Goldberg added that the rationale for the new interpretation of Title IX was also based on "the particular vulnerability of LGBTQI+ students and the often overwhelming challenges these students face in education compared to their peers."

As part of the Biden administration's push for LGBT agenda, Goldberg stressed that the U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights will "fully enforce Title IX to prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity in education programs and activities that receive Federal financial assistance from the department," the Christian Post reported.

The "Dear Educator" letter also came with a fact sheet about "Confronting Anti-LGBTQI+ Discrimination in Schools," which offered examples of discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity that the OCR may investigate.

One of the examples in the fact sheet that accompanied the "Dear Educator" letter speaks about how a school faculty may prevent a trasngender high school girl from using a girls' bathroom and instructs the student to use the boys' bathroom instead. This case may be investigated by the OCR, implying that the Biden administration is now allowing biological males who identify as females enter biological females' bathrooms.

Under the Department of Education's understanding of Title IX, transgender athletes must also be allowed to participate in sports teams that correspond to their gender identity regardless if it is their bilogical sex. The Biden administration's push for the LGBT agenda has been met with intense criticism from conservative groups such as the Family Policy Institute (FPI).

FPI policy and communications strategist Meridian Baldacci accused the Biden administration of "turning Title IX on its head," saying that women are discriminating against men who identify as women, using their public spaces and taking their spots in womens' sports teams.

"That the Department of Education is demanding this in the name of 'protecting' students and stopping 'discrimination' is stunning," Baldacci argued. "This move is misguided and antithetical to the purpose of Title IX."

U.S. Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, who recently declined to answer how many genders there are during a line of questioning, said that Title IX is "the strongest tool we have to protect every student's right to equal access to educational opportunities free from sex discrimination," the National Law Review reported.