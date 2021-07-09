A group of gay men from California threatened parents in a disgusting video set to "convert your children" to embrace LGBTQ ideologies.

CBN News reported that the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus uploaded the "revolting" music video "A Message From the Gay Community" that repeatedly conveys they are "coming for" the children of conservatives so as to "convert the children."

The San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus, a group who fights against discrimination and bigotry and claims to have inspired the creation of LGBTQ chorales worldwide, uploaded the video on July 1 but took it down in 24 hours due to the backlash it garnered online after it viraled.

The video was reported to have a total of 13,266 views with 3,100 dislikes against 63 likes on top of 1,170 comments that were mostly negative before it was removed from YouTube. However, people were quick enough to make copies of the video, which they spread in social media to reveal the "threat" it brings.

As per CBN News, the song taunts parents directly that their children will be affected by the LGBTQ agenda, which is supported by major media outlets. This echoes a report they made days earlier revealing the LGBTQ community's partnership with producers to insert their agenda in children's animated cartoons.

The San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus video began with one of its members giving an introduction on the purpose of the video, which is in celebration of "Pride and" the "progress" they have "made over these past years." The video's targeted audience are those "who are still working against equal rights."

After the introduction, the chorale begins to sing their "message" that, as per comments on the video, finally reveal the true agenda of the LGBTQ community: "We'll convert your children--happens bit by bit, quietly and subtly and you will barely notice it."

"The gay agenda is coming home. The gay agenda is here," part of the lyrics said.

"We're coming for them. We're coming for your children. We're coming for them. We're coming for them. We're coming for your children. For your children," was the lyric's chorus.

The Post Millenial Editor-At-Large Andy Ngo revealed via Twitter that the song was written by the duo Rosser and Sohne who was accused of being endorsers of sex abuse on Afghan children through a song they wrote last year.

In a somewhat support of Ngo's tweet, Korean Christian Conservative Kangmin Lee revealed that the group has "pedophiles and child sex offenders," posting a photo of the member who has a felony charge in Twitter. Lee said he was eventually blocked on IG by the group for his Twitter post.

In case you were wondering whether or not there are pedophiles and child sex offenders in the SF Gay Men’s Chorus pic.twitter.com/9sszYIXkAa — Kangmin Lee (@thekangminlee) July 8, 2021

Christian pastors, as per Daily Wire, were quick to respond to the group's video such as Alpha and Omega Ministries Pastor James White stressed in Twitter the need for parents to "homeschool" their children on their God-given roles.

"Reason #1,462,908 to homeschool and communicate a passionate, deep Christian worldview that explains how men are to be men, women to be women, and all are to be thankful for the gifts and roles God has given," White said.

While other pastors, such as Pastor A.B. Harris, created awareness on the dangers the song conveys to parents by tweeting the video highlighting its message that the LGBTQ is "coming for your children" to "convert them." Conservatives, like filmmaker Dinesh D Souza, did the same.

Due to the backlash, writer Joe Kukura reported that San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus Executive Director Chris Verdugo revealed they have received many "threats" due to the video.

"We have received emails, phone messages, threats across all of our social media platforms," Verdugo said.

"The comment that continues to stick out in my head is the one that said, 'We're going to put lead in your head'," he stressed.

Raw Story disclosed that the group had to close their office because the threats come from QAnon.

The SF Gay Men's Chorus has released a statement on the issue in their website and twitter account that said the video's "Message" was used by the "far-right conservative media" to suit "their cause."

"They have taken the lyrics out of context to support a narrative that suits their intolerant and hateful needs," the SF Gay Men's Chorus said.

"It is obvious the tongue-in-cheek humor is lost on many. As a result, we have seen the user comments on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram become increasingly alarming. Emails to individuals and the chorus office are vitriolic--including threats of harm," they stressed.