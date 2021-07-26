Kevin Sorbo, an actor who rose to fame in the 1990's for playing the titular character in the four-year long running "Hercules: The Legendary Journeys," took to Twitter over the weekend to ruffle the feathers of the left with a joke - saw thousands of followers on social media because of it.

The 62 year old joked about not wearing a mask at a local Starbucks store, causing many to criticize him. This isn't new for Sorbo, a Christian and proud supporter of former President Donald Trump.

"I'm not proud of this but I just made a scene in public for the first time in my life. I walked into Starbucks and they asked me to put a mask on," Sorbo said of Starbucks' mask mandate. "I yelled this is BS. I turned around and walked out."

"I know what you're thinking...My first mistake was walking into a Starbucks!" the actor continued.

Starbucks is frequently the target of insults by conservatives who widely believe that the coffee company is a leftist organization. Whether he was joking or not, Sorbo did momentarily grab people's attention online and earned 5,000 new followers.

"The Left has nothing but anger and hate in their lives. They love destruction," Sorbo said of the backlash he received following his tweet about Starbucks' mask mandate, as per the Christian Post. "That was a joke that someone sent to me. I don't even drink coffee, by the way."

The Christian actor added, "I find it so amazing that the Left is just the gift that keeps on giving. They look for things to be offended by all the time."

By taking offense to Sorbo's tweet about Starbucks' mask mandate, Sorbo claims he had in fact gained 5,000 followers on the social media platform. The Christian actor said that the left "have no sense of humor whatsoever" and that they "hate" him for "being capitalist" and for "loving America."

Sorbo went further to suggest that Democrats and left-leaning folks should "all move to a lovely little utopia of communism and leave America alone."

In the event that Sorbo had gone into a Starbucks in Los Angeles, however, the County Sheriff's Department would not force him to abide by the mask mandates, The Wrap reported. Sheriff Alex Villanueva said, "Forcing the vaccinated and those who already contracted COVID-19 to wear masks indoors is not backed by science and contradicts the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines."

According to CNBC, local officials in California and Nevada last week have begun to encourage all of its residents to continue to wear masks in public settings indoors. At least three more states have also reinstated mask mandates. Reinstating mask mandates was the first step of state leaders to combat the spread of the so-called COVID delta variant, which is believed to be more contagious than the original strain.

In the U.S., new COVID cases were up by 55% since last week, resulting in an average of 37,000 new cases per day over the last week. On May 13, the CDC relaxed mask mandates amongst those who are vaccinated against the disease, but later found that breakthrough cases still happen among those vaccinated.