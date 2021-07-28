A pro-life group reportedly bashed the Mount St. Joseph university for hosting the CNN Townhall whose main speaker is "Devout Catholic" but pro-abortion President Joe Biden last week.

The Christian Post reported that the Cincinnati Right to Life bashed Ohio's Mount Saint Joseph for hosting the CNN event last week, which was moderated by Don Lemon and featured the president who they called as the "most pro-abortion president" in the history of the United States. Pro-life groups were critical of the Catholic university because it hosted the president who is known for his pro-abortion stance.

In a statement dated July 20, a day before the event, the Cincinnati Right To Life urged Catholics to call Mount St. Joseph University and Archbishop Dennis Schnurr to put a stop to the event. Right to Life provided the contact details of the university and the archbishop for people to call.

"Tell them this is unacceptable for a Catholic university and they should be ashamed to host a man responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of innocent unborn lives," Right To Life invited Catholics to relay to the university.

"Respectfully request that the Archbishop stop this event from taking place and make a public statement about the gravity of the sin of abortion. We need his leadership and his voice to stand up for the most innocent among us, and to make it clear that President Biden is not a Catholic in good standing until he does all in his power to put an end to abortion. In this time of evil and confusion, we need the leadership and voices of good and faithful Catholic men," the organization said.

Cincinnati Right To Life pointed out that hosting the event with the president in a Catholic university lacked "compassion and charity" to the unborn since it, first of all, contradicts the Mission of the University that speaks of "Gospel values" and valuing "mutual respect, by all and for all" out of the "search for the sacred." The organization also pointed out the many "crimes against the unborn" Biden had as another reason for the event to be hosted elsewhere.

According to Right To Life, Biden's "crimes" against the unborn despite declaring he is a "Devout Catholic" include the appointment of a pro-abortion cabinet, the permission of the abortion pill to be distributed by mail, and repealing restrictions on the use of taxpayer funds for abortion that was placed by former President Donald Trump.

"What compassion and charity is shown the unborn when the university hosts a president who claims to be a Catholic, yet has the most pro-abortion administration in the history of our country?" Right To Life pointed out, "President Biden carries responsibility for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of unborn lives."

Cincinnati Right To Life also revealed that former students of the school, such as 2006 alumna Lisa Bloomfield, have expressed dismay that the event will be hosted in it. Bloomfield told Right To Life that Biden's behavior negates his statement of being a Catholic since he "so aggressively" acts in "opposition to Catholic moral teaching both in word and in policy." This, Bloomfield stressed, gives considerable reason for the Sisters of Charity not to allow the event to be hosted in the school.

"It is not in the interest of the Sisters or any Catholic institution to play host to a man who promotes the killing of unborn innocent children," Bloomfield told Right To Life.

Cincinnati Right To Life, whose aim is to end abortion and to prevent euthanasia in the city, have personally complained to the Sisters of Charity about the hosting of the event.

As reported last week, the Sisters released a statement that the event's hosting was not a decision made by their congregation but by the University's that has a distinct identity and officials from them.

"Mount St. Joseph University is one of five institutions we sponsor in the Greater Cincinnati area. Each institution has a different mission and is overseen by a separate governing board of trustees or directors. MSJ is an institution of higher learning. CNN is utilizing the Mount's facility and will make the decisions on attendance at the event, whose questions will be asked of the president, etc," the sisters said in the statement.

Meanwhile, the Archdiocese of Cincinnati also released a statement from Archbishop Schnurr that he was not informed about the event and should he been informed about it, he would not have allowed it. Pro-Trump protesters were also reported to have welcomed the arrival of Biden for the Town Hall with signs denouncing his presence.

The Christian Post highlighted Biden announcing vaccination for children 12 years and younger would start soon during his speech.