An archbishop from Cincinnati, as well as some locals, denounced "Devout Catholic" President Joe Biden ahead of his visit to a Catholic Ohio university.

The Gateway Pundit reported that Cincinnati Archbishop Dennis M. Schnurr was not informed that Biden will be speaking in a CNN town hall at Mount St. Joseph University this Wednesday. Had he known, the archbishop said, he would not have granted permission for it.

"Archbishop Dennis M. Schnurr has not been contacted by any involved party about the upcoming visit of President Joseph R. Biden to Cincinnati to participate in a CNN town hall meeting at Mount St. Joseph University," the statement said.

"Archbishop Schnurr has therefore not been asked for, nor would he have granted, his approval for any such event to occur on Catholic premises. Mount St. Joseph University operates under the sponsorship of the Sisters of Charity and not under the direct oversight of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati," the statement added.

The statement also indicated that the archdiocese is the 44th largest Catholic diocese in America with 440,000 members under the scope of 211 parishes. It also highlighted that the archdiocese has the "fifth largest Catholic school system" with 111 primary and secondary schools that enroll 40,000 students.

In another report, The Gateway Pundit said Biden was met by locals who protested his arrival at the Mount St. Joseph University. The locals, supporters of former President Donald Trump, can be heard shouting that Biden is a "big lie" since they believe that "Trump won!"

Reuters, on the other hand, reported that Biden intends to answer questions on his economic plans during the town hall at Mount St. Joseph, said to be run by "a relatively liberal order of nuns." The media outlet said the school was condemned by pro-life groups for hosting the event but the school responded in a statement that they are open to diversity.

"The University has always been and will continue to be a diverse and inclusive place where people from different races, ethnicities, social backgrounds, beliefs, and religions can come together to discuss and share their unique perspectives," the school said.

The Global Sisters Report, a project of the National Catholic Reporter, said that the sisters also stressed in the statement that their congregation is not involved in the "planning or hosting" of the July 21 event of Biden. The sisters pointed out that CNN and the university are the organizers of the event.

"The Sisters of Charity of Cincinnati are pleased for Mount St. Joseph University and its selection by CNN as the site of this week's Presidential Town Hall with the president of the United States. Being selected for this honor recognizes the Mount as an outstanding institution of higher learning. (The July 21 event) is between MSJ and CNN. All decisions about the event are being made by CNN and MSJ and do not involve the Sisters of Charity," the sisters said in the statement.

"Mount St. Joseph University is one of five institutions we sponsor in the Greater Cincinnati area. Each institution has a different mission and is overseen by a separate governing board of trustees or directors. MSJ is an institution of higher learning. CNN is utilizing the Mount's facility and will make the decisions on attendance at the event, whose questions will be asked of the president, etc," the sisters stressed.

The Global Sisters Report added that the pro-life groups led by the Cincinnati Right to Life have complained to the sisters regarding the event because Biden supports abortion despite being Catholic.

