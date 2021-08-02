Outspoken Christian and anti human trafficking personality Tim Tebow reportedly thrilled his fans during the Jacksonville Jaguars' training camp last week.

Returning to the sport as a tight end, many believe that getting the spot in the 53-man roster will be challenging for Tebow. But his performance during the training was observed to be impressive, WND reported.

He made a stand out move on Friday when he dived to catch a ball from Trevor Lawrence, which the media outlet described as one that "would have been good for a score in any NFL game." A video from Twitter user @cubjag showedit as it happened.

Lawrence to Tebow in the red zone pic.twitter.com/9XyZO6i48W — Cubjag (@cubjag) July 30, 2021

WND said that if Tebow gets the spot, with Urban Meyer in the group, "the team has nowhere to go but up."

The Spun noted that the athlete's fitness level is unquestionable, adding that he looks the part as a tight end.

Last month, Meyer told USA Today Sports about the former quarterback's challenge in securing the spot.

"That's the reality to the NFL, that you have 90 players. So to me, he's one of 90. What's the difference between him and the other 40 guys trying to make the team? To me, it's all the same," the head coach said.

Moreover, he stressed that making the roster is different in NFL compared to what they had in college.

Captured by CBS Sports, Meyer also spoke to reporters on Saturday about Tebow's chances of getting in the roster.

"He has good hands. In his drill work, he's great, but when you get in a competitive moment, just [because of his] lack of experience he wants to body the ball. When you get to a point where two people are going after it, you have to go get the ball. He is fighting through that a little bit, but he has the skill set to catch the ball," he explained.

He added that the competition for the part is "alive and well" and that he already discussed the matter with the team.

"Nothing's competitive yet. So, starting Monday, we are going to try to take the subjectivity out of who plays and who makes the team," Meyer further stated.

The coach disclosed that more than 80% of the Jaguars' team members have already got their vaccination. The NFL reportedly sent out a memo to the athletes, urging them to get vaccinated. The players were warned that they could lose their salary or forfeit the game if an unvaccinated player causes an outbreak.

The Christian athlete is vying for the position against five other team members, including James O'Shaughnessy, Luke Farrell, Tyler Davis, Chris Manhertz and Ben Ellefson.

The New York Post also noticed the cheers of the fans when Tebow entered the field for the practice. Though it noted of the athlete's lack of experience in the current position and his long hiatus from the sport, the news outlet wrote that the addition of Tebow, Meyer and Lawrence to the Jaguars has strengthened the fanbase of the team, rumored of transferring to London due to lack of support in the country.