Christian pop singer Blanca released the video of her new song, which was dropped a few months ago.

Introduced on April 23, "Even At My Worst" tells about the artist's challenge in her personal life, The Christian Post reported.

The track was co-written by the singer herself, Isabella Sjöstrand and its producer, Anton Göransson.

Speaking to K-Love, Blanca shared that the song relates with the divorce she went through in 2019.

"Writing songs that are true to my story has always been my goal, but there are a few special moments in your career where you write a song and feel like it literally carries your heart. 'Even At My Worst' does just that. I walked through a divorce in 2019 that left me feeling broken and insecure about my own self-worth. It's from that rock bottom that I was able to experience God's goodness in such a real way," she said.

The musician was married to Benjamin Callahan, a drummer of the Christian hip hop band where, Group 1 Crew. Blanca also used to be a part of the band but left in 2013 due to pregnancy.

Earlier this year, she released the two tracks of her Spanish EP, "Renovada," which was introduced on April 2. Featuring Christian pop star Christine D'Clario, Blanca dropped the song, "Soy," in January. It was followed with the track, "Zone," which is a collaborative work with hip hop artist GAWVI, who is also its producer.

"'Zone,' to me, is the perfect follow up to my song, 'Soy.' Once you know who you are in Christ and who God is calling you to be, there's a new confidence that you carry. That's exactly what I wanted to portray in 'Zone.' I'm in my zone, I hit my stride, and nothing can stop me. I think GAWVI took this song to a whole new level-from producing the track, to featuring on it and bringing a Latino swag, making this a fire collab!" she said during the song's release last March.

The musician was born in Puerto Rico on Feb. 10, 1986 and was named after her mother as Blanca Elaine Reyes. Her parents divorced due to her dad's drug addiction, but the life of her father, Tonito, was changed when he found Christ and introduced the faith to his daughter.

Tonito became a singer at their church and his transformation became an inspiration for Blanca to pursue a music career. Also a songwriter, the pop singer echoed the Christian faith in her songs in an effort to continue her father's legacy.

Tonito died in 2011, while Blanca's mother succumbed to cancer in 2016.

The artist joined the Group 1 Crew band in 2003 as a lead vocalist and released a number of albums. She pursued a solo career in 2013 and released her debut EP, "Who I Am," in 2015. That year, she also dropped her self-titled album which debuted in the Top Ten of Billboard's Christian chart. She had her second album in 2017, titled "Shattered." Her other EPs include "Not Backing Down" in 2016 and the Spanish "Quebrantado" in 2019.

Blanca and Callahan have a son together, London.