The bassist of the band Big Daddy Weave is now out of the hospital after spending a couple of days in the intensive care unit due to dialysis treatment complications.

Jason Weaver's wife, Emily, expressed her gratitude to everyone who prayed through a post released on the band's Facebook page.

"JAY IS HOME!!!!! Thank you for all of your prayers! God has been so gracious and kind during these past few days. Yesterday when I left the hospital, we didn't know when Jay would come home. The doctors and nurses were concerned about all the things we asked for you to lift up in prayer. The Lord heard all your requests and surpassed them!" she wrote.

She also said that one of her husband's fingers was spared from amputation, as the medical team had planned earlier.

"We still have a journey. Jay did not have to have another finger amputated at this time. We have follow ups with doctors these next two weeks. There may be changes in medical treatments. We are trusting completely in His plan. Thank you, thank you, thank you again for your prayers and sweet words," Emily continued.

A day before his release, the band posted a plea to pray for Jason.

"Jay recently made the difficult decision to come off the road with Big Daddy Weave for a time to focus on his health. He's had an extremely difficult week, culminating in side effects from his dialysis treatments causing him to be admitted into the intensive care unit yesterday," the group added.

The group also requested the fans to pray for several factors relative to the bassist's healing, including the stabilization of his blood pressure, direction for the doctors in identifying the source of the infection, the presence of the Holy Spirit in the hospital room and finally, the strength and peace of his family.

According to the CBN News, the artist had been suffering from diabetes for years that led to the amputation of his legs in June 2016.

But he defied his adversity when he rejoined the band touring in September 2016.

In March 2017, he was installed with prosthetics and was able to walk again through the help of crutches.

Jason is one of the members of the contemporary Christian rock band, alongside his brother Mike Weaver as guitarist and lead vocalist, Jeremy Redmon as guitarist and backup vocalist, Jeff Jones as drummer and Joe Shirk as keyboardist and saxophone player. Brian Beihl joined the group when Jones left in 2013.

The band has already released a number of albums including "Neighborhoods" in 2001, "One and Only" in 2002, "Every Time I Breathe" in 2006, "Christmas" in 2010, "The Ultimate Collection" in 2011 and "Beautiful Offerings" in 2015.

The group has also won several awards such as Dove's Album of the Year award in 2010, Christian Music Awards in 2003 and 2004, as well as Dove's contemporary song of the year for the track "My Story" in 2015.