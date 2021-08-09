Mike Pence, the former Republican Vice President of the U.S. is hopeful that the country is turning more pro-life and that the Supreme Court will finally hand pro-lifers a win by abolishing Roe v Wade. The landmark decision made in 1973 enabled protections for women to choose to have an abortion without any government oversignt and effectively struck down several abortion laws across the country. Now, Pence believes that Roe v. Wade will see its end soon.

During Wednesday's Young America's Foundation (YAF) gathering, Pence highlighted how life is a "gift from God" and how he felt that Supreme Court will strike down Roe v. Wade soon to hand pro-lifers a win against abortion. The 62 year old former VP took to the stage at the event for YAF, a conservative organization of students and young Americans.

"I've been in the pro-life movement since I was about your age and I've never been more optimistic that we are close to the day that we will restore the sanctity of life to the center of American law," Pence said, addressing the crowd, as per Christian Headlines.

The current Supreme Court has three justices installed by former Republican President Donald Trump, namely Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, rounding up six members of a conservative bloc that they believe will fight for the pro-life cause. It is also touted as the "most conservative court since the 1930's."

Conservatives and pro-lifers are waiting with bated breath when the Supreme Court hears a case involving a Mississippi law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy this fall. If they choose to uphold the law, they will be forced to undermine Roe v Wade.

"I think if we come with conviction about the essential critical nature of life at the center of our laws, and we come with the compassion that has characterized this movement, I think it is well possible that that new majority on the Supreme Court of the United States will give us a fresh start," Pence said. "So let's be heard. Let's speak out, and let's pray for the day that we send Roe v Wade to the ash heap of history."

Speaking to the younger generation, the former VP applauded them for "embracing the right to life" and how the "truth about abortion is being told" through conversations between mothers and daughters and grandmothers and granddaughters.

This is not the first time Pence fervently voiced out his support for conservative pro-lifers. USA Today reported that in July, Pence's conservative advocacy group, Advancing American Freedom had filed a brief to support Mississippi's ban on most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. While Pence and his organization are not parties to the case that the Supreme Court will hear in the fall, they have filed friend-of-the-court briefs "in an effort to influence the justices," the report read.

In its filing, the group mentioned, "This court's disregard for the value of human life, and its minimization of society's fundamental interest in protecting unborn children, have substantially harmed people's 'views of themselves and their places in society.'"