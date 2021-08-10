Just days after Twitter suspended Christian podcast host Allie Beth Stuckey for calling New Zealand transgender athlete Laurel Hubbard a man, another conservative voice has been silenced by the Big Tech giant for the exact same thing.

This time, the victim of censorship was conservative Christian radio host Erick Erickson, who during the weekend posted a tweet describing Hubbard as a male, which he was biologically born as.

According to CBN News, Erickson took to Twitter to share, "This is absurd. Laurel Hubbard is a man even if Twitter doesn't like it."

Moments later, Twitter suspended his account for 12 hours and provided the same notice Stuckey received, which read that his account "violated Twitter Rules," specifically that he must "not promote violence against, threaten, or harass other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, natural origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease."

Erickson then took to Instagram to share a screenshot of Twitter's notice of suspension, which he captioned, "Twitter has suspended my account for the outrage of stating that a biological male is a man." Twitter Rules abide by the Equality Act, which adds protections to members of the LGBTQ community by prohibiting discrimination on the basis of sex, gender identity, and sexual orientation.

"Well, it seems post-modernity has caught up to me. Twitter has suspended me for a statement of fact that Twitter's woke employees do not like," Erickson mused. "In defending Allie Beth Stuckey, who was previously suspended from Twitter for a statement of truth, I reiterated that, in fact, the New Zealand transgender weight lifter is a man."

"Twitter has suspended me for stating the truth," the conservative radio host concluded. In July, Marc Ambinder, in an MSNBC opinion piece, questioned why Twitter actually "[allows] people with documented histories of bullying, trolling and posting, then deleting, inflammatory tweets to remain prominent users on the site." This is astounding given that it immediately suspends anyone with conservative views, especially when transgender issues and COVID topics are spoken about.

In fact, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was one of the latest political figures who fell victim to Twitter censorship. According to USA Today, Twitter suspended Rep. Green for 12 hours in mid July after she shared two allegedly "misleading tweets about COVID-19." The GOP representative came out of her suspension attacking Twitter, saying it censored her and violated her right to free speech.

"You know who else silences, censors, and bans people they don't like and want heard[?] Communist China," Green wrote. "Communism is not good @Twitter. Save America Stop Communism!"

Green previously tweeted an argument that COVID vaccines must not be "forced on our military for a virus that is not dangerous for non-obese people and those under 65," which was labeled as "misleading" by Twitter. In July, President Joe Biden required all federal employees to get the COVID vaccine or face stringent testing measures, mask mandates, and travel restrictions to help slow down the spread of the coronavirus' delta variant.