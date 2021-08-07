Allie Beth Stuckey, who is the host of the "Relatable with Allie Beth Stuckey" podcast was suspended on Twitter after she posted a tweet talking about Olympic athlete Laurel Hubbard, a biological man who now identifies as a woman and competed in this year's weightlifting Olympic Games' female category. Stuckey, whose podcast is described as a "fresh analysis of the most important issues" with a "Christian, conservative perspective," tweeted about how it was unfair that Hubbard competed against women in the Olympic Games.

"[Laurel] Hubbard failing at the event doesn't make his inclusion fair. He's still a man, and men shouldn't compete against women in weightlifting," Stuckey wrote before her account was suspended, Not the Bee reported. A screenshot that was shared read that Twitter "determined that this account violated the Twitter Rules."

The screenshot continued to read that such a rule that was violated was the one "against hateful conduct." Twitter reminded the Christian podcaster that she "may not promote violence against, threaten, or harass other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, disability, or serious disease."

It appears that Twitter is abiding by the Equality Act, which adds protections against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. But the Christian podcaster was referring to Hubbard in the athlete's biological sex and not the gender he identified with. The report read, "All rational people with any semblance of a backbone are on borrowed time with these Orwellian bubble-dwelling tech giants."

In a statement, Stuckey wrote, "I believe Laurel Hubbard is made in the image of God and therefore has immense value. But I will not give an inch to the delusion that a man can become a woman or vice versa."

The Christian podcaster added, "I'm for fairness, safety, and the rights of women and girls. That means we must recognize biological differences and, as the left likes to say so often, 'follow the science.'"

Stuckey also told Faithwire that she has no intentions of backing down from the statements she posted on Twitter. She wrote in an email that "Biology matters. Sex differences matter. Facts matter. I won't budge on this."

Twitter emailed Stuckey to inform her that her account has been "temporarily limited" to some "account features" after calling the transgender athlete according to his biological sex.

At the Olympic Games, Hubbard failed three times to lift in the snatch portion of the women's 87kg competition. He began competing as a woman in 2015, the same year that the International Olympic Committee revised its rules to allow transgenders to play in the category that their gender identity aligned with.

According to Insider, a reporter attempted to create controversy by asking the winners of the weightlifting competition about the milestone of having to compete with the first openly transgender athlete in the sport.

The women's weightlifting podium refused to answer a question about Hubbard when a reporter asked them, "There was a historic night here with Laurel Hubbard competing as the first openly transgender in an individual event. I was wondering what you felt about that and what you felt that took place in your sport."

The medalists who were questioned were China's Li Wenwen who won gold, Britain's Emily Campbell who won silver, and the U.S.'s Sarah Robles who won bronze. All three women became silent and ignored the reporter. After eight seconds had passed, Robles spoke up and said "No, thank you."