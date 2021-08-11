A United States Congressional Candidate from California reportedly said the government "should be allowed to shoot" those who don't take COVID-19 seriously.

WND said Independent candidate Steve Cox remarked people who "don't take COVID seriously enough" should be shot in response to a post made in Twitter by Matt Walsh on Monday. Walsh and Cox argued on social media regarding the COVID-19 lockdowns, which is still maintained strictly despite death rates plummeting.

Walsh, who describes himself as a "theocratic fascist" in his account bio, raised in March how the left has been pushing LGBT terminology on children, citing a book entitled "GayBC." Walsh, being an active commentator on the side of conservatives, also spoke against wokeism being pushed on kids through the book entitled, "The ABCs of Morality," which Amazon cited as a "No.1 release in early childhood education" last April.

In the Twitter post on Monday, Walsh said the virus is "here to stay" and raised the need for people to "stop cowering."

"COVID is here to stay. You're going to get it. It almost certainly won't kill you but it could. You'll probably get cancer eventually too unless you die first. Lots of scary things out there. Death is certain. Suffering is unavoidable. Stop cowering. Live your life while you can," Walsh said.

To which Cox replied, "Whenever anyone says "we all die from something" (or a variation thereof) to justify not taking precautions to help protect others in this pandemic, we should be allowed to shoot them."

"'Why are you crying? We all die from something. For you, it's that bullet in your gut'," Cox added.

But Walsh retorted by pointing out the "psychotic response" the Congressional candidate made regarding what he posted. Walsh also sarcastically congratulated Cox on his "basic observations" on "human mortality."

"Yes, let's shoot people who make basic observations about human mortality. This is not a psychotic response at all, Steve. Well done," Walsh said.

Cox, a photojournalist by profession, is running for the 39th District of California. In his crowdfunding site for his campaign, Cox said that he is running as one of the "frustrated" Americans who look forward to "sensible, fact-based solutions to the issues of our time."

He highlighted his love for "data, philosophy, and policy" since it is of "national importance." He stressed he is running independently because the Republicans and the Democrats really don't fix the "system" of governance, as well as, "fix our democracy."

"I present myself as an independent candidate for Congress in California's 39th congressional district not as a partisan of the left, or of the right, but as one of you; the frustrated majority of Americans who simply want honest representation in government, and sensible, fact-based solutions to the issues of our time; the growing number of regular people who feel trapped in a system that simply doesn't work for us," Cox introduced himself in the crowdfunding site.

"But the sad fact is that right now policy doesn't really matter, because the "representatives" we send to Washington don't even work for us. They say otherwise, but they work for big-business lobbyists," he added. "And the Democratic and Republican Parties themselves are beholden to the exact same industries and companies for funding, so even the rare representative who refuses to take any of that lobbyist blood money for their campaigns is completely hamstrung by their own party and can't get anything done for our benefit."