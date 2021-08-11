Dr. Dan Stock is a doctor from McCordsville, Indiana and in a recent board meeting in the Mt. Vernon Community School Corporation, he presented a thumb drive full of studies on COVID and argued that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and its followers are not using the facts in addressing the pandemic. He decried the CDC's failure to abide by the "rules of science" to counter the effects of the coronavirus on America.

"I would suggest the reason we still have a problem is because we're doing things that are not useful and we're getting our sources of information from the Indiana State Board of Health and the CDC who actually don't bother to read science before they do this," Dr. Stock said during the meeting, as reported by WND. He further accused the CDC of "giving [people] very bad scientific guidance."

Instead, Dr. Stock said to read the articles and emails he saved in the flash drive and "listen to the people in this audience here tonight who actually have recognized the advice they are getting from the CDC and the NIH is counterfactual." The McCordsville-based physician added that he does not blame the Indiana State Board of Health for listening to the CDC and National Institutes of Health (NIH) because after all, they were not scientists and did not know better.

Dr. Stock, who trained in immunology and inflammation, continued to allege, "Everything being recommended by the CDC and the State Board of Health is actually contrary to all the rules of science." He also spoke about the nature of viruses.

Dr. Stock argued that viruses "circulate all year long" and wait for the immune system to get sick during the colder months before attacking and causing "symptomatic disease." He added, "Vaccination changes none of this, especially with this vaccine."

Dr. Stock also questioned why health authorities did not take the same precautions for the common cold, influenza, or respiratory syncytial virus. He also doubted this summer's COVID outbreak, asking why the vaccine could not protect against it "when respiratory viral syndromes" don't spread during the warmer months.

The Indiana physician highlighted that he treated COVID patients by "active loading with vitamin D, ivermectin and zinc," with none of his patients going to the hospital. According to The Guardian, Louisiana now has the most number of new COVID cases with over 6,000 daily. Over 2,400 have been hospitalized in a population which has only 37% of it fully vaccinated. Similarly in Mississippi, where only 35% are fully vaccinated, there are over 1,200 COVID hospitalizations.

In Georgia, where 40% of its population is fully vaccinated, COVID hospitalizations are steadily increasing. Local hospitals foresee themselves coming to a full capacity by the end of the week. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp remains firmly against mask mandates but wants to stay "focused on getting people vaccinated."