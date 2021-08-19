Abrien Aguirre, a board certified occupational therapist in Hawaii who claims to work in Oahu's largest skilled nursing facility, said that he has seen "more patients die from the vaccine than from COVID."

"I've seen 32 elderly people pass away immediately after taking the Moderna vaccine," Aguirre told citizen-journalist video channel Hawaii Free Speech News, as reported by WND. "None of that is being talked about on the news. It doesn't fit their narrative."

A quick Google search reveals that Oahu's largest skilled nursing facility is Hale Nani Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Makiki, which operates under the Avalon Health Care Group. Aguirre did not name the facility he works at but says that he has worked in three separate COVID units with geriatric patients.

Aguirre added that the patients who were moved to the COVID unit did not actually have COVID. He argued, "They tested positive with the PCR test, but most of them were asymptomatic and only suffering from their pre-existing conditions."

Aguirre also blew the whistle on rampant corruption in the facility. He argued that in order to get higher reimbursements from medical insurance companies, the hospital lists patients with other terminal conditions as COVID patients.

He said that a billing department in a nursing facility had therapists change its medical diagnosis codes from illnesses such as pulmonary disorder to COVID so that they would receive higher reimbursements. Even patients who had not tested positive for COVID were listed as having COVID.

"It's just fraud on every level," Aguirre lamented.

He said that the reason why COVID numbers are going up is because of these facilities who list non-COVID patients as COVID patients. The whistleblower also advised the public on caring for the elderly, saying that people must not send their grandparents to such skilled nursing facilities because "They're not going to receive adequate care. Treatment is going to be withheld from them."

Aguirre lamented that at these facilities, the elderly will be "forced to wear a mask all day, and social distance," which will cause them to "become depressed and want to commit suicide."

According to Hawaii News Now, 61.5% of the state's population have been fully vaccinated, while 69.4% have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine. On Wednesday, Hawaii reported 647 new COVID cases and two fatalities, a man and a woman both in their 70's in Oahu, where Aguirre works. The two also had underlying conditions. The majority of COVID cases in Hawaii are in Oahu, which reported 431 new infections on Wednesday.

National consultant for COVID Dr. Scott Miscovich is urging Hawaii Governor David Ige to order a lockdown to address the increasing number of COVID infections, KITV4 reported. The doctor, who is an expert at the Premier Medical Group Hawaii, suggests emulating Australia's 30-day shutdown, saying it will guarantee a 75% decline in new COVID infections.

Dr. Miscovich, who believes that 10% of new COVID infections in Hawaii are breakthrough cases meaning that they were infected despite having the COVID vaccine, said, "Shutting down our state is the only thing that will rapidly turn this curve around right now, at the numbers we're at."