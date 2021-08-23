Taliban terrorists took as hostage 20 children to get to their fathers, reports say.

The Gateway Pundit reported that the fathers of the 20 children in Afghanistan who were taken hostage by Taliban terrorists were given only four hours to surrender to them or lose their children for good. The Gateway Pundit disclosed that the fathers of the said children belonged to the North Alliance, who are said to be fighting the Talibans and is the last Afghani stronghold in Panjshir Province.

Freelance Journalist Natiq Malikzada tweeted on Saturday that the Talibans have taken women along with the children as hostage after attacking the Andarab District.

"Breaking: The Taliban have attacked district of Andarab again to seek revenge. A local told me: 'the war is going on in earnest, that People Resistance group now have the strategic points, but the Taliban had taken their children and women hostage and demand fathers to surrender'," Malikzada announced.

While a certain Farhan affirmed Malikzada's tweet posting on Monday that the Talibans were acting in "revenge operation" for taking in the children from the Andarab District.

"The Taliban have taken dozens of children hostage in a revenge operation in Andarab. There is a fierce battle in the Kushanabad area. The lives of thousands of women and children are in danger. People are leaving their homes," Farhan revealed.

The lives of thousands of women and children are in danger. People are leaving their homes.

Malikzada explained that people have fled to Panjshir when the Taliban took over Afghanistan "to find safety and join a resistance movement", which is called the Panjshir National Resistance. Those who join include children who are taught to use rifles.

"Afghans have learned from the past and they will never return to the rule of the Taliban," Malikzada stressed as the reason people have joined the resistance.

The hostage-taking of the children come after the Taliban was reported to be "hunting down" Afghans who worked with the West and The United States based on the RHIPTO Norwegian Center for Global Analyses study. The study highlighted that should the Taliban's plan to hunt down former regime collaborators fail, they will then proceed in "targeting and arresting family members and punishing them according to Shariah law."

In addition, the Taliban was also reported to have started killing Christians whom they based by checking phones with a Bible in it. Talibans are said to be monitoring the movement of Christians through "spies." Christians in Afghanistan have earlier expressed fears of increased persecution once the Talibans take over the country.

The Talibans are said to be motivated by the Islamic theology to conquer the world and put it under Sharia law. Taliban Commander Muhammed Arif Mustafa said that their goal "will come one day" and that "Jihad will not end until the last day." Southern Baptist Theological Seminary's Albert Mohler warned that such a motivation should not be downplayed since it is fueled by faith that the Talibans believe is an "application of the Quran."

The Talibans took over Afghanistan-a move Russia congratulated and described as "restoring order"--after President Joe Biden announced the withdrawal of the United States forces on August 16. Taliban Former Interior Minister Khairullah Khairkhwa, who was released by former President Barack Obama in 2014, is said to be the mastermind of the "massive" takeover.