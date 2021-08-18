The Taliban are now reportedly killing those who they find having Bible apps in their mobile devices, a Christian nonprofit with sources on the ground in Afghanistan has revealed.

The Islamic jihadists known as the Taliban recently took over the capital city of Kabul and other places, effectively putting Afghanistan under Taliban rule.

While some might think that this is a mere power grab akin to a military junta, it is not - the Taliban themselves unashamedly say that they are on a conquest to put the entire world under Islamic law. A Taliban commander named Muhammed Arif Mustafa, for one, told reporters following the takeover:

"It's our belief that one day mujahedeen will have victory, and Islamic law will come not to just Afghanistan, but all over the world. We are not in a hurry. We believe it will come one day. Jihad will not end until the last day."

This is becoming more evident with the day as the Taliban ramp up their efforts to locate and persecute Christians in Kabul and beyond.

An underground church very recently revealed that the Islamic jihadists have a hit list that contains information regarding Christians they seek to capture and kill. This comes after earlier reports revealing that the Taliban have sent letters or messages to Christian house churches "warning them that they know where they are and what they are doing."

An Afghan Christian, speaking with the International Christian Concern, indicated that they are aware of the risks they face from the Taliban, especially since many, if not all, of them were former Muslims who turned towards Christ.

"Every Muslim-background believer like myself that convert[ed] to Christianity, he knows the consequences of their conversion," the person explained. "Islam is very clear, Quran is very clear, Hadith is very clear for the apostasy. They give three days after that [and] if they don't repent ... there is no mercy on those people."

This has forced Christ-followers to run for their lives, especially as they have nowhere safe to hide in Afghanistan at the moment, including the U.S. Embassy which has been vacated by the Biden administration.

Aside from looking for Christians based on their list, the Taliban are also trying to discover who are the Christ-followers in the country by looking at their mobile devices to see if they have Bibles, Breitbart reported.

According to sources speaking with SAT-7, a Christian organization that broadcasts Christian programs to believers in the Middle East and North Africa, the Taliban are using "spies and informants" to monitor and determine who is a Christian.

"We're hearing from reliable sources that the Taliban demand people's phones, and if they find a downloaded Bible on your device, they will kill you immediately," SAT-7 North America President Dr. Rex Rogers told Religion News Service.

"It's incredibly dangerous right now for Afghans to have anything Christian on their phones. The Taliban have spies and informants everywhere."

A person who is only known by the name Micah recently told Release International, a watch group monitoring the events in Afghanistan, described the present situation as "dire" as a result of fear crippling the people in the country.

The watch group explained that while there are punishments awaiting those who are found to have worked with or are currently working with the government, death awaits those who are found to be a Christian.

"Our brothers and sisters in Christ are telling us how afraid they are," Micah added.