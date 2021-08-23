Jeffrey McCall, a man who denounced the "LGBT lifestyle" after identifying as a transgender woman is speaking out about his involvement in Netflix's "Pray Away."

The new documentary follows former leaders of Exodus International, a conversion therapy organization who later renounced their beliefs and practices. McCall's presence in the documentary served to represent the minority of Christians who believe homosexuality is a sin and have decided to walk away from the "LGBT lifestyle."

But according to McCall, there was a narrative bias in Netflix's "Pray Away." Earlier this month, he said he was asked by director Kristine Stolakis to be part of the film back in 2018.

However, Pastor Gabriel Pagan of Love Revolution Church, who is also part of McCall's movement, argued that the production team failed to discuss with McCall the narrative of the film, which claimed that people who were convinced of freedom from the LGBT lifestyle were more prone to committing suicide. Now, McCall is sharing his personal story of freedom in God to clear things up about where he stands on this issue.

"I felt it was very strategic and very necessary for me to be a part of it so that people could get both sides," McCall told Faithwire about his participation in Netflix's "Pray Away," as reported by CBN News. "I don't think it's fair to always share one side of things. I think people need to hear all the options and make their own choice."

McCall added that God gave people "free will" to "choose and hear all sides." The former transgender believes that Stolakis, whose late uncle endured conversaion therapy, left out a large chunk of his story because the narrative bias was that conversion therapy had negative effects on members of the LGBT community.

McCall lamented that Netflix's "Pray Away" did not show his spiritual and psychological struggles that he faced while identifying as gay and transgender.

McCall shared that while he lived as trangender woman "Scarlett," he experienced an intense struggle with suicidal ideation, depression, and alcoholism. The ex-LGBT said he had to "drink even to get ready to be 'Scarlett'" and that he was being pushed to "just start transitioning" to become happy.

"But it wasn't bringing me any happiness," he admitted.

McCall recounted how one night when he was 29 years old, while lying in bed during one of the lowest points in his life, he "cried out to God" and asked "Will I ever live for you?" To his surprise, he felt a calm wash over him and hear God speak to him with a reply, saing, "Yes, you will live for me."

"When you start obeying God, it brings a peace that nothing in the world can bring," McCall explained of his experience. "The world is screaming out for peace and, when you start obeying God, that peace will flood in and it makes all things new. You're a whole new creature."

Today, McCall is referred to "modern-day leader in the 'conversion therapy' movement," in Chicago Sun Times' review of Netflix's "Pray Away." In another from NBC News," he is described as "most kinetic of [Stolakis'] subjects."

He is also founder of Freedom March, a "diverse group of Jesus followers who have been delivered from LGBTQ identities" and embraced who they really are in Christ Jesus.

Here's McCall talking to "Love Is A Choice" about the real deal about Netflix's "Pray Away" documentary: