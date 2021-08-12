A former trans-identified man criticized the narrative bias in the new Netflix film that tackles conversion therapy and its effects on the LGBT community.

Speaking to The Christian Post, Jeffrey McCall, who used to identify as a transgender woman, denounced Netflix's documentary, "Pray Away," for its pro-LGBTQ stance and for not showing the truth.

McCall, founder of Freedom March, was one of the subjects in the movie. He said that he was asked by Director Kristine Stolakis to be part of the film during their event in November 2018. He agreed to be taken in several occasions, such as when he was ministering in his hometown, on speaking engagements in churches and at a book signing.

But Pastor Gabriel Pagan of Love Revolution Church, who is also part of McCall's movement, shared that the production team did not discuss with McCall about the film's narrative, which highlighted the idea that convincing people to get freed of the homosexuality lifestyle results to suicide.

"Filmmakers said they wanted to film the documentary, but they never pitched it in that way," Pagan said.

The pastor also noted that the film did not feature former homosexuals who are "not suicidal" and are living "happier" lives now, adding that there are also other perspectives but the documentary only presented one.

In addition, Pagan observed that except from McCall, no one in the movie discussed the personal relationship with the Lord but only spoke about themselves.

"So everybody in the documentary talked about themselves. Jeffrey is the only one who was like, 'Jesus, Jesus, Jesus, Jesus,'" the minister stated.

Moreover, McCall noted that the film focuses on progressive Christian churches that promote LGBT lifestyles.

The founder explained the difference between following and just knowing Jesus, saying that having an "intimate relationship" with the Lord means a person must know what God wants for his life and obey Him. Whereas, merely knowing Jesus means not listening to all that He says.

McCall also explained about one of the scenes in the film, wherein he warned a mother in a phone call about the spirit of deception that pushes the misgendering of her transgender child.

Pagan disclosed that he was accused of faking his deliverance from homosexuality, but he pointed out that he is "not making money" from sharing his testimony.

He said that when he met Jesus, he just surrendered everything to Him.

McCall and Pagan also refuted the documentary's notions that people who dropped homosexuality due to Christian convictions become suicidal and teaching them about freedom in Christ is dangerous.

McCall declared that he, in fact, became suicidal and depressed when he lived as a transgender woman and was only freed from those struggles when he abandoned the lifestyle.

"So these people that are saying all this, they need to understand there are many people that are set free from suicide and depression by following Jesus," he stressed.

"So what they do is, they come out that all these people are just committing suicide because they are told that it's a sin. That is not the truth. The truth is that many people are set free from suicide and depression," he also said.

Additionally, McCall warned against the indoctrination of transgender lifestyles in American schools, as he observed in the film that that the institution is teaching the kids to change their bodies in order to conform with what they believe are their gender identities.

"Be very careful about the council that we're getting through state schools or universities. We need to rely on the Word of God, the Bible, godly counsel, and we need to be very careful about changing people, how they're built," he said.

The men clarified that though Jesus loves the homosexuals, God does not approve people to have same-gender relationships.

Further, McCall declared that he does not agree with gay marriage.

"I believe that is not according to God's plan and I believe it's falling short of Him, which is what sin is, just falling short of the mark," he added.

"I do believe that homosexual marriage is not how God intended it to be. I believe in marriage between a man and a woman coming together and unifying and having a family. That's what I believe marriage is," he continued.

In conclusion, he said that some people do get delivered from homosexuality but others still deal with it even after being prayed.

"Either way, it's about following Jesus, receiving Him and loving Him, really," McCall further stated.