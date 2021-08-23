A recent study revealed that more than half of American Christians adopted a pluralistic view on salvation, believing that Jesus is just one of the ways to God.

The study was comprised of 3,100 respondents, ages 18 to 55.

According to the research conducted by the Probe Ministries in 2020, captured by The Christian Post, more than 50% of Born Again Christians (BACs) in the United States believe that Muhammad and Buddha are also "valid ways" to heaven. Divided into three age groups, more than 40% of these Christians ages 40 to 55 "strongly disagree" about the statement, while over 30% of believers, ages 18 to 29 and 30 to 39, stated such.

However, when they were presented with another question, 80% of BACs, ages 40 to 55, responded that "Jesus in the only way to a true relationship with God," while more than 60% of the other two age groups agreed.

The findings showed that the Christians who are not pluralists have dropped after 10 years when the study was first conducted in 2010, wherein only 34% of BACs ages 18 to 29 in 2020 stated that they are not pluralists compared to 45% in 2010, while Christians in the 30 to 39 age group decreased from 51% in 2010 to merely 35% last year.

The research also noted that there has been a decrease on the Christian worldview beliefs among the BACs.

The basic biblical worldview of those believers, ages 18 to 29 years old, declined from 47% in 2010 to 25% in 2020, while the 30 to 40 age group went down from 49% in 2010 to 26% after a decade.

In gauging their expanded biblical worldview, the BACs, ages 18 to 29 dropped from 32% in 2010 to just 16% last year, while Christians in 30 to 40 age group decreased from 37% in 2010 to 15% in 2020.

Probe Ministries President Kerby Anderson warned the churches on the decline.

"Pastors and church leaders just can't assume any longer that the members of their church or Christian organization have a biblical worldview," he said.

Anderson shared that the change was due to the inconsistent teaching of biblical theory and the influence of media among the youth.

"These disturbing trends are, yes, due to pastors not consistently teaching biblical theory. But they can also be attributed to young Christians who are not paying attention, who are focused - nearly exclusively, it seems - on their phones, social media and other content they deem more compelling," he pointed out.

With these results, the study suggested teaching the five factors that explain the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

First, "that only someone perfectly sinless" can reconcile man to the holy God.

Secondly, that only Jesus Christ, who is God, is the "sinless sacrifice."

Thirdly, "that the cost was so high no other way to God is possible for sinful man" and that "no one can come to the Father" except through Jesus.

Next, the return of Jesus was delayed due to the patience of God, Who wants everyone to come in the knowledge of Christ.

Finally, that accepting pluralism will not help non-believers get to heaven but only the truth of Christ can change their "eternal destiny."