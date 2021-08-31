The Hamas militant group and other Palestinians staged demonstrations along the border fence of Gaza for the second night in a row on Sunday. Protesters were seen throwing explosives at the fence and burning tires, sparking the Israeli forces to use riot dispersal techniques and live fire to disperse the crowds.

A Palestinian protester was reportedly midly injured from the Israeli gunfire. The Hamas militant group promised to continue the protests every night to oppose Israel's blockage on their territory.

According to CBN News, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum declared that Israel "bears all the repercussions and consequences of the tightening of the siege on Gaza and the escalation of the humanitarian crisis among its residents." Barhoum added, "No calm or stability will be achieved as long as our people lack a free and dignified life."

Israel's warplanes had been deployed to carry out airstrikes on Hamas targets in response to some unrest before the rioting began at the Gaza border. This is reportedly the most violent conflict since the 11-day war in May that saw exchanges of airstrikes and bombings.

Israel and Egypt had collaborated to maintain a tight blockade on Gaza after Hamas took control of the territory back in 2007. The Israeli government said that the closure, which controls the movement of goods through Gaza, was set in place to prevent weapons from getting into the hands of the Hamas militant group, who may use them against Israeli civilians.

But critics are saying that the blockade not only crippled the economy but also amounted to collective punishment.

Israel enforced stricter control of the blockade since the 11-day conflict in May, demanding Hamas to release the bodies of two Israeli soldiers killed during the 2014 war and two civilians believed to be alive in exchange for the delivery of critical reconstruction materials into Hamas territory.

On August 29, the Israel Defense Forces took to Twitter to share, "In response to Hamas terrorists launching arson balloons into Israel & violent riots at the security fence, we just struck: Hamas military compound, Hamas terrorist tunnel entrance. Hamas employs these tactics for 1 reason-to terrorize Israeli civilians. We will defend them."

Reuters reported that the IDF sent pre-dawn air strikes that targeted a Hamas weapons manufacturing complex and a tunnel they believed was used by militants. No casualties were reported following the bombings.

After this weekend's protests, however, it appears that the Israel is looking to fund the Palestinian Authority after the first high-level meeting between the two sides in years. According to Al Jazeera, Israel's defence minister announced several steps the country will take to strengthen the Palestinian Authority, which include a $150m loan.

The decision was the result of a meeting between Israel Defence Minister Benny Gantz and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Israel said that the effort was to bolster President Abbas and his administration to fortify it against Gaza's ruling Hamas militant group. Gantz said, "The stronger the Palestinian Authority is, the weaker Hamas will be and the greater its ability to govern is, the more security we'll have and the less we'll have to do."