For nine months now, the U.S. government through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and National Institutes of Health (NIH) has insisted on getting everyone vaccinated against COVID, as it is said to protect against severe COVID outcomes such as hospitalization and death.

But because the vaccine is fairly new, there are a number of side effects that have raised questions among the scientific community. While rare, these side effects may be detrimental to one's health.

Take for example Dominique De Silva, a 30 year old woman who suffered serious vaccine injuries after getting inoculated with the Pfizer COVID vaccine.

According to The Defender, De Silva was a staunch COVID believer, taking every precaution she could to avoid contracting the disease and protect her family against it. When she decided to move from Las Vegas to North Carolina to start a new life, get married, and open her real estate practice, she thought that the best thing to do first was to get vaccinated. Little did she know, the COVID vaccine would turn her life around.

De Silva wrote on her GoFundMe page that she had been "overly cautious" about COVID because she had "always believed [it] was a real and very serious virus." She shared that she knew people who have struggled with it and even lost a close friend to the disease earlier this year.

She recounted that she was cautious about getting the virus because she has "an autoimmune condition called Hashimoto's Thyroiditis even though that has been in remission since 2019." Hashimoto's disease is a condition in which a person's immune system attacks the thyroid, which is part of the endocrine system which coordinates several body functions.

Hashimoto's disease can cause inflammation, which is called chronic lymphocytic thyroiditis that can cause hypothyroidism. But De Silva thought that it was safe to take the COVID vaccine. She and her husband got vaccinated on March 18 this year, just two days before they were set to move to North Carolina.

But on her way to North Carolina, De Silva experienced fatigue, changes in her vision, and pain. According to the NOQ Report, the 30-year-old woman felt cramping pains in her legs two weeks after getting the Pfizer COVID vaccine.

The pain persevered and she said, "My legs were weak and numb, and I had trouble walking. At that moment that's when I realized the vaccine had done something to me."

De Silva was admitted to the hospital in April, but when she told the doctor that she just got her Pfizer COVID vaccine two weeks and three days ago, "he brushed it off and said what I was experiencing was absolutely not connected to the vaccine." But a a full brain and spine MRI and several blood tests later, doctors still couldn't determine what was wrong with her.

One doctor who was a neurologist was more open to the possibility that the Pfizer COVID vaccine caused her condition, as she recalled, "He said he's seen some weird stuff happening with the vaccines, but he wasn't sure what to do about it."

However, another neurologist simply appeared to "disconnect from the appointment" when she mentioned that she had just gotten the vaccine two weeks prior to her feeling ill. Another neurologist chalked up her condition to a mental health issue.

De Silva lamented, "We go to these people whom we trust, who told us to get these shots, but when something is wrong with us, we're told it is in our heads."

Finally, she saw a functional neurologist who "heard her loud and clear" and said that "Absolutely this is something the vaccine triggered in you."

The doctor went on to explain that she was experiencing dystonic storms, for which the doctor recommended glutathione, turmeric and other supplements to address her dystonic movements and inflammation. After changing her insurance, seeing a specialist at a prestigious hospital, and waiting 22 hours before getting a CT scan that came back clear and a D-dimer test to check for blood clots that came back positive, yet another doctor told her that she needed to see a therapist.

Finally, doctors in New York diagnosed De Silva with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), which she did not have prior to getting vaccinated. She also had chronic demyelinating polyradiculoneuropathy, a rare autoimmune disorder.

Now, De Silva is determined to share her story in any way she can. She has reached out to Congress, Pfizer, and the CDC. She also took to social media to share her story, which went viral.

"I will never regret why I received my vaccine as I did what I believed was right for myself as well and everyone around me. I had the best intention at heart when I rolled up my sleeve and received my first dose," De Silva wrote on her fundraising page.

"I knew that there wasn't much data on these very new vaccines, however I trusted the science behind them. Unfortunately, my body reacted terribly to it and has placed me in the situation I am in today."

Readers are urged to pray for De Silva and everyone who are vaccinated and are suffering from health issues after getting the jab. Those who want to help De Silva cover her bills can donate to her fundraiser.