Twitter has permanently suspended the account of Pastor Greg Locke of Global Vision Bible Church (GVBC) in Tennessee.

Locke, who became controversial for prohibiting congregants from wearing masks inside GVBC, shared the social media company's message to the DC Patriot, explaining the reason of his suspension.

In the explanation, Twitter said that the minister has broken its rules.

The pastor also posted a screenshot of the message on his Facebook page.

"Twitter just permanently suspended my account. Welcome to America," he said in the caption.

Less than an hour later, he addressed the issue in a live broadcast.

He denounced Twitter for suspending him after gaining 114,000 followers since he joined in 2009, saying that he was removed just because he was considered as a "danger."

He questioned the move when he is merely a pastor who articulates his views, while the Taliban, which is notorious for inhumane crimes against Americans and its fellow Afghan citizens, retains its online presence on the platform.

But Locke said that he is fighting back and his lawyer already filed a lawsuit against the social media giant.

The minister believed that he was suspended due to his statements.

"Can you believe they banned a pastor?... We're over the target. We're dropping bombs, Gospel bombs, political bombs, biblical bombs. They don't like what we're saying," he emphasized.

He described the suspension as "ridiculous" and "unbelievable."

"The conservative Christian censorship is ridiculous. If you don't think persecution is here, you're not paying attention. It's unbelievable what we are willing to not stand up against."

He said that the lawsuit is not about getting back his account but standing up against the censorship of Christians.

"They're coming after us. They're doing everything to silence our voices. They do not want the message that we preach," the minister warned.

"... You banned other conservative voices. You banned Christians but you let the Taliban? You let the Taliban terrorists stay on your platform and keep saying all the wicked evil nonsense that they need to say. It shows who you really are. You showed your true color," he further said of Twitter.

He also called for the believers to stand up against such action.

"... Christians, wake up! It's time to pray. It's time to preach. It's time to prophesy. It's time to fast. It's time to go to church. It's time to stand up and say 'enough is enough'".

In addition to his opposition of the mask mandate, the Religion News Service said that Locke also warned against taking the COVID vaccine, calling it "an experimental potion with fake and partial FDA approval."

The pastor follows other prominent individuals who were also suspended from Twitter, such as President Donald Trump, Michael Flynn and Mike Lindell.

In May, Lindell officially launched his own social media site, Frank Speech. During the event, he explained that the site will be more like a platform for broadcasts but users will later be able to create their own profiles and posts. He also envisioned that Frank Speech will be a fusion of Youtube and Twitter.

The MyPillow CEO pointed out that they came up with the new platform to get their voices back.