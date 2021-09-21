The CDC and WHO have reportedly redefined three key medical terms pertaining to diseases, thus redefining today's "reality" about COVID.

In her report re-published by The Epoch Times, Emmy Award-winning investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson, analyzed how the CDC has meticulously "evolved" the vaccine's definition to compensate for the evident eroding efficacy of some modern "vaccines," notably the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Instead of requiring medicine to meet the definition of 'vaccine,' it appears CDC has changed the definition of "vaccine" to accommodate what the medicine does," she wrote.

"After the COVID-19 vaccines were introduced, and it was discovered they do not necessarily 'prevent disease' or 'provide immunity,' CDC altered the definition of vaccines again to say that they merely 'produce protection,'" she noted in another section of her report.

This was in reference to the discovery of the definitions tweeted by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Kentucky), who linked them to the definitions.

"Check out @CDCgov's evolving definition of 'vaccination.' They've been busy at the Ministry of Truth," tweets Rep. Massie. He also mentioned the original source of the discovery under his tweet, whose account was suspended by Twitter.

According to the description given in Massie's tweet-thanks to the effort of a sleuth citizen- the CDC has modified the definition of "vaccination" three or more times since 2015.

Prior to 2015, "vaccination" was defined as the "injection of a killed or weakened infectious organism in order to 'prevent' the diseases."

Between 2015 and 2021, the term was re-defined as "the act of introducing a vaccine into the body to produce 'immunity' to a specific disease."

By September 2021, the definition read "the act of introducing a vaccine into the body to produce 'protection' from a specific disease."

Vaccination is now defined, as of September 21, in the CDC's current glossary of terms as "the physical act of administering any vaccine or toxoid."

Redefinitions were dated July 10,2021, February 14, 2015, August 26, 2021, and September 2, 2021 in the web URLs provided.

WHO's redefinition of "herd immunity"

In an article published on Epoch on January 25 by Joseph Mercola - who is also one of the doctors targeted for smear campaigns - the World Health Organization was exposed in its covert effort to redefine "herd immunity."

Until June 2020, the WHO's definition of herd immunity, which was presented on one of their COVID-19 Q&A sites, was consistent with the generally recognized notion that had served as the norm for viral diseases for decades:

"Herd immunity is the indirect protection from an infectious disease that happens when a population is immune either through vaccination or immunity developed through previous infection."

However, by October 2020, WHO revised the concept of "herd immunity" to include the following:

"'Herd immunity,' also known as 'population immunity,' is a concept used for vaccination, in which a population can be protected from a certain virus if a threshold of vaccination is reached. Herd immunity is achieved by protecting people from a virus, not by exposing them to it.

"Vaccines train our immune systems to create proteins that fight disease, known as 'antibodies,' just as would happen when we are exposed to a disease but-crucially-vaccines work without making us sick. Vaccinated people are protected from getting the disease in question and passing it on, breaking any chains of transmission."

"This perversion of science implies that the only way to achieve herd immunity is via vaccination, which is blatantly untrue," commented Dr. Mercola.

The unsettling consequences for society, said Mercola, are that by spreading misleading information, WHO tries to distort people's perspective of what is real and false, leaving them thinking they must artificially control their immune systems to avoid infection.

This time, however, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) refused to accept the WHO's flawed definition of herd immunity.

Other well-known medical institutions, such as The Mayo Clinic and the Journal of the American Medical Association, followed suit.

Even the term "pandemic" was not exempt

Mercola also exposed how the WHO previously redefined "pandemic," affecting how COVID-19 was classified.

The original May 1, 2009 WHO definition of a pandemic included global epidemics "with enormous numbers of deaths and illnesses."

During the 2009 swine flu epidemic, the severity and high fatality requirements were removed, leaving the definition of a pandemic simply "a worldwide epidemic of a disease."

This has resulted in COVID-19 being promoted as a "pandemic," even though its fatality rate is comparable to that of seasonal flu.

In June 2020, Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO's technical lead for the COVID-19 pandemic, said that people with COVID-19 who have no symptoms "rarely" spread the disease. One day later, WHO retracted their official statement.

That statement was immediately retracted by Dr. Mike Ryan, the WHO's emergency program executive director on June 9, 2020, claiming it was "misinterpreted or maybe we didn't use the most elegant words to explain that."

The idea that COVID-19, which produces very mild symptoms in most individuals and virtually no symptoms in others, has already spread across communities, was also immediately dismissed by WHO, claiming:

"Attempts to reach 'herd immunity' through exposing people to a virus are scientifically problematic and unethical. Letting COVID-19 spread through populations, of any age or health status will lead to unnecessary infections, suffering and death."

This, however, contradicts evidence indicating that certain places may have already achieved "herd immunity threshold (HIT)." One of which was from the researchers of Oxford, Virginia Tech, and the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, who stated in their study that "individual variation in susceptibility or exposure (connectivity) accelerates the acquisition of immunity in populations due to selection by the force of infection."

This, they said, will reduce the HIT from more than 60% to less than 10%. In other words, it will be natural herd immunity, not vaccinations, that will eliminate COVID 19.

Interestingly, one WHO official, Dr. Mike Ryan, said during a news brief earlier this month that COVID-19 would be around and remain influenza-like.

"People have said we're going to eliminate or eradicate the virus. No, we're not, very, very unlikely," he said.