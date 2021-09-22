Christian singer Anne Wilson's debut song, "My Jesus," topped the Billboard charts.

The title track of her EP, which she released on April 16 and debuted at No. 17, became No. 1 on the Christian Airplay chart since Aug. 28, making her the first female solo artist to lead the chart. Last month, the song also topped the Hot Christian Songs chart with 2.3 million streams in the United States.

In a statement captured by CBN News, Capitol Christian Music Group presidents Hudson Plachy and Brad O'Donnell shared their excitement about the teenager's future in the music industry.

"The unprecedented success of My Jesus is just the beginning, and we cannot wait to see what is to come for Anne," they said.

In an Instagram post, Wilson felt grateful that her song became a medium for people to connect with God.

"...God ended up taking this song and doing big things with it. He began to lead people back to Him through it and began to save lives & He is continuing to do so today. I stand in awe of His goodness every day. I stand in awe of the fact that He chose me for this specific mission and man am I so grateful," she wrote.

She went on to express her gratitude to the LORD.

"Thank You Jesus for the way that you love us so deeply and intimately. Thank You that You multiply the desires of our hearts. Thank You that You're rescuing the broken through 'My Jesus'. I will never have the words to express my gratitude to You. All glory goes to You, my precious Lord & Savior."

Speaking to the American Songwriter, the young singer revealed that she really wanted to work in NASA and planned to study space exploration. However, the death of her brother in 2017 changed the course of her life. Jacob was only 17 when he died in a car accident.

Wilson said that after the tragedy, she felt that God gave her the desire to worship like never before. In her grief, she released her cover "What A Beautiful Name" on YouTube to honor her brother, which unexpectedly went viral. She then realized that God was doing something in her life.

"I ended up meeting my now manager through that video and God just continued to open so many doors in my life," she further shared.

On Aug. 6, the artist released her second EP, "My Jesus (Live In Nashville)", containing the live versions of the tracks in her first record and two other songs, including a cover of "Boondocks" and her new track, "No Place Like Home", which tells about her memories with Jacob at their grandfather's farm.

She disclosed that it only took 10 minutes to write her latest song, alongside Jeff Pardo and Matthew West. Wilson also co-wrote "My Jesus" with Pardo and West.

Next month, the singer is slated to hit the road for the "All Things New Tour" with the "Big Daddy Weave" band, as well as "The Rescue Story Tour" and "I Don't Want Christmas To End Tour" with Zach Williams.

According to Faithwire, Wilson is also set to release an album in 2022.