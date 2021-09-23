Influential bodies and people including the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, and megachurch Pastor Jamal Bryant have strongly criticized President Joe Biden's Administration for deporting Haitians back to their countries.

The Christian Post said Bryant took to social media on Tuesday to express his outrage against the president's inhumane treatment of the 10,000 illegal migrants who crossed the Mexican border and camped under the Texas bridge in Del Rio last week. Biden started his expulsion operation on the Haitians from the Del Rio International Airport on Sunday, said to be the largest in the history of the United States.

"I'm beyond outraged at #america treatment of #haiti refugees. @joebiden must address this affront against humanity. I'm calling on @congressionalblackcaucus to go inspect this camp immediately! The faith community must lift its voice!" Bryant said in Facebook.

Bryant's post included a video that showed the current situation in the Texas bridge. Unlike earlier videos that showed the Haitians seeking shelter under makeshift tents, the one Bryant posted showed the tents have been cleared. What's disturbing about the video is that it shows the migrants mostly standing together while being kept behind a barbed wire fence that prevents them from further entering American soil.

National Border Patrol Council Head Brandon Judd raised in an interview with The Epoch Times that the conditions of the migrants living under the Texas bridge are inhumane contrary to what the Biden Administration said it will provide for them. He raised that his men--the border patrol agents--"have been abandoned" by the administration. Judd narrated his men often asked him why Biden is not doing anything to address the situation accordingly.

"You tell me, does this look like it's humane right here? This looks like a warzone refugee camp. That's what this looks like. And if anybody says that this is humane, I would love for them to come and explain to me how this, right here, is humane," Judd disclosed on his regular response.

United States High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, on the other hand, said he was "shocked" upon seeing the "images of deplorable conditions" of the Haitians under the Texas bridge.

"The summary, mass expulsions of individuals currently under way under the Title 42 authority, without screening for protection needs, is inconsistent with international norms and may constitute refoulement," Grandi underscored.

"I reiterate UNHCR's call for the US government immediately and fully to lift its Title 42 restrictions in effect since March of 2020 which continue to deny most people arriving at the southwest US land border any opportunity to request asylum," he added.

Not really deported

Despite announcements that the Haitians are being returned to their country, CBN News disclosed that thousands are actually being released by the Biden Administration in to the United States. While the Associated Press revealed through two anonymous government officials that many Haitians have actually been released on American soil on "a very, very large scale."

This may be linked to reports highlighting that the Haitian government have called on the United States to provide "humanitarian moratorium" on the expulsions since many of the illegal migrants have long been staying in Central and South America and in the face of the series of calamities and string of political violence the said country have faced recently. Similarly, the said Haitians do not want to return back to their country.

Reuters said that a U.S. Department of Homeland Security official disclosed that 4,000 migrants have been relocated to detention centers while 523 have been deported so far through four flights to Haiti.