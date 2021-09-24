Stéphane Bancel, the CEO of Moderna, the Massachusetts-based pharmaceutical and biotechnology company behind one of the three COVID vaccines that earned Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the CDC, has shared his outlook on the ongoing global pandemic, saying that it may all be over this time next year if more people get access to the controversial jabs.

On Thursday, the Swiss newspaper Neue Zuercher Zeitung asked Bancel when he thought the pandemic would ends and he referred to the widespread expansion of vaccination efforts, which he believes will help everyone in the world get a shot by mid-2022.

"If you look at the industry-wide expansion of production capacities over the past six months, there should be enough doses by the middle of next year so that everyone on this earth can be vaccinated," Bancel said, as reported by Breitbart. The 49 year old French billionaire businessman and Moderna CEO added that they should "soon" be able to vaccinate the five to 11 age group, and even babies as young as six months old.

"Those who do not get vaccinated will immunize themselves naturally, because the Delta variant is so contagious. In this way, we will end up in a situation similar to that of the flu," Bancel posited. "You can either get vaccinated and have a good winter. Or you don't do it and risk getting sick and possibly even ending up in hospital. Let's not forget."

Reuters reported that Bancel was also optimistic about governments approving boosters shots for fully vaccinated folks because those who were inoculated last Fall "undoubtedly" need a booster shot this year, explaining that it would be half the dose of the original shot. This meant that more of it would be available to those who need it.

The Moderna CEO argued that the "volume of vaccine is the biggest limiting factor" but a half-dose booster shot would mean that there would be more to go around for more people, including children and infants once the jab is approved by the FDA for them. It meant that 3 billion doses would arrive in 2022 instead of just 2 billion.

For now, Bancel said that the booster shots would feature the same formulation as the original COVID vaccine released last year, as the company did not have enough time to change it yet.

"We are currently testing Delta-optimized variants in clinical trials," Bancel explained. "They will form the basis for the booster vaccination for 2022. We are also trying out Delta plus Beta, the next mutation that scientists believe is likely."

Moderna isn't the only COVID vaccine manufacturer that's eager to vaccinate kids, as Pfizer has also shared an update on its jab for kids. CNBC reported that Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said last week the company is expected to release clinical trial data on the efficacy of their COVID vaccine among 6-month old babies to five-year old children. Bourla said that following the release of clinical trial data, " it is up to the FDA to take their time, and then make a decision."