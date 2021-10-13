CNN has ridiculously labeled the time prior to the arrival of COVID as "the Before Times."

"If you hoped grocery stores this fall and winter would look like they did in the Before Times, with limitless options stretching out before you in the snack, drink, candy and frozen foods aisles, get ready for some disappointing news," CNN captioned a report on supply chain problems in a tweet on October 10.

Not the Bee objected to this, pointing out that CNN has been sowing fear since COVID first appeared on the scene.

In certain cases, they warn of heatstroke and promote sacrificing for the planet, but the fearmongers don't forget about COVID and Anthony Fauci. This time, they want people to be alarmed by the prospect of running out of food.

The CNN report stated the ff:

"Around 18% of beverages, 15% of frozen foods, 16% of snacks, 15% of candy and 18% of bakery items were out of stock at stores during the week ending on October 3, according to the latest data from IRI, which tracks in-stock levels at leading US grocery chains, big box stores, pharmacies and wholesale clubs. Before the pandemic, 7% to 10% of products were typically out of stock on shelves, according to IRI."

Not the Bee said that supply-chain problems would not exist if the government had not enacted foolish and ineffectual lockdown policies, as well as vaccine requirements, port closures, and expenditures, all of which incentivized people not to work while simultaneously pushing inflation over the ceiling.

"But most of all, let's remember that COVID is a tiny blip on world history, so we shouldn't be dividing said history into 'before times' and 'after times' around the dumb thing," added Not the Bee.

Given that nothing in the timeline of this now-accurately called "Plandemic" happened by accident, but was rather pre-planned, Not the Bee observed that CNN's intentional play on words by referring to pre-pandemic as "Before Times" is odd.

According to Not the Bee, the majority of faiths split their history into periods when they think something important happened. For example, Before Christ (B.C.) and Anno Domini (A.D., which stands for the Year of Our Lord) are terms used by Christians to denote the time period before Jesus Christ's birth, death, and resurrection.

The fact is that until a particular period, mankind had no prospect of ever being reconciled with God or one another, but today they do because of God's incredible grace and hope for the future.

Not the Bee compares it to "the god of Rona," which provide no hope or redemption. Rather, all it provides is punishment for a well-orchestrated collapse, where the "After Times" are much more horrifying and sparse than what came before them. This has an odd resemblance to Daniel 7:25, which says that the anti-Christ spirit intends to change the course of history and the rule of law.

Furthermore, the government's refusal to grant religious exemptions while enforcing vaccine mandates resembles the passage in 2 Thessalonians 2:4 where the anti-Christ spirit is characterized as exalting itself above God.

While some pastors and churches have blindly accepted the mandate in the name of neighborly love, several churches continue to oppose the unconstitutional demand. Clergymen from over 100 churches in Ohio sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Monday, detailing their reasons for opposing his COVID vaccine mandate while reiterating that "We Have No King but King Jesus."