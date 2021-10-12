On Monday, a group of clergy representing over 100 congregations across the state of Ohio signed a letter addressed to President Joe Biden, outlining the reasons why they oppose his COVID vaccine mandate. In the U.S., the debate rages on as to how Biden's vaccine mandate is a violation of an individual's personal and religious freedom and how the use of vaccines totally diminish the importance of natural immunity against COVID especially among those who had a previous infection.

"As clergymen from one hundred and one (101) diverse congregations across North Central Ohio, we would like to note that this unnecessary mandate by your office is in sharp contrast to the statement you made as President-elect on December 4th, 2020 when you stated you would not impose a national vaccine mandate," the 101 pastors from Ohio declared in their letter, as reported by CBN News.

The letter also underscored how Vice President Kamala Harris declared on October 7, 2020 that she would not take the COVID vaccine "if [then-President of the United States] Donald Trump tells us we should take it."

The 101 pastors from Ohio also highlighted how COVID has a high survival rate, which has raised issues as to why the Biden administration is insisting on getting the COVID vaccine. They argued that for COVID "with an overall 99.74% survival rate, the federal government should not impose its will on persons by mandating COVID-19 experimental vaccines and removing other alternative treatments."

According to the Associated Press, "On average about 98.2% of known COVID-19 patients in the U.S. survive." Moreover, the case fatality ratio is at 1.8%, which means "on average, 98.2% of known COVID-19 patients in the U.S. survive."

The report added, "Because the true number of infections is much larger than just the documented cases, the actual survival rate of all COVID-19 infections is even higher than 98.2%."

Despite this, the Biden administration is pushing for more people to get vaccinated through a "unilateral and divisive order" that is "unethical and tantamount to what a totalitarian king would dictate," the 101 pastors' missive argued.

The pastors also emphasized Biden's "derelict policy" of forcing Americans to get vaccinated against COVID while exempting the throngs of "illegal immigrants with no health screening" that went into the country via the border. This policy, they noted, resulted in a "300% increase in COVID cases during a period when vaccines are available." The pastors then said:

"Mr. President, we believe you too have crossed a line."

In response to Biden's vaccine mandate, the clergymen said, "We have no king but King Jesus."

A clergyman who signed the letter, Pastor J.C. Church of Bucyrus Victory in Truth Ministries,, said that President Biden is merely trying to scare the people instead of protecting them. He told Front Lines Ohio that he and his congregation will refuse to listen to the president and "his godless administration" which he described as having "foot-in-mouth disease for every issue they touch."

He added that the Biden administration "does not have the scientific data nor the trust of the people, he uses fear to try to get compliance. Authoritarians in Marxist governments use this method."

Meanwhile, Pastor Jerry O'Brien of Orville Faith Harvest, who also signed the letter said that vaccine testing takes 10 years "to properly evaluate its performance" and that this did not occur with the COVID jab, which means that is has not been properly tested yet. He decried how the Biden administration is using its people as "human guinea pigs."

"Mr. President, your Administration believes the unalienable rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness do not come from our Creator GOD but rather from a federal government which does not know its right hand from its left. Your Administration's politicization of the truth is profound," their letter concluded.

One church leader, Pastor John Bouquet of Savannah Bethel Baptist church, declared to the Biden administration: