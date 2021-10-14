Noted Catholic Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano has issued a scathing criticism on Pope Francis and his association with The Great Reset.

Vigano's comments can be heard via a video, originally shared by Not the Bee. It's a little difficult to follow at first, but it reveals many things that Catholics and others might and should be interested to know.

The World Economic Forum's (WEF) Klaus Schwab's idea of the Fourth Economic Revolution, which is the basis for previous discussions of "The Great Reset," is mentioned by Vigano right at the opening of the clip. He then mentions Pope Francis' connected to this movement.

The archbishop accuses Pope Francis of being a "zealous cooperator" in the Great Reset. He said that the Pope wants to demolish the Church and replace it with an organization inspired by Masons.

"The fourth revolution theorized by Klaus Schwab and the family of international finance find in Bergoglio [Pope Francis], not a neutral spectator, which would itself already be an unheard-of thing, but actually a zealous cooperator who abuses his own moral authority in order to support ab extra, outside the church, the project of the dissolution of traditional society," said the archbishop.

Archbishop Vigano claims that the pope is a "zealous cooperator" in the Great Reset, who pursues the "demolition of the Church" in order to replace it with an organization of "Masonic inspiration." pic.twitter.com/SjLOIPos8I — Primordilian Frenso (@Primordilian) October 12, 2021

The Great Reset

This one-paragraph description from The Hill sums up what the Great Reset is all about:

"At a virtual meeting earlier in June hosted by the World Economic Forum, some of the planet's most powerful business leaders, government officials and activists announced a proposal to "reset" the global economy. Instead of traditional capitalism, the high-profile group said the world should adopt more socialistic policies, such as wealth taxes, additional regulations and massive Green New Deal-like government programs."

As pointed out by Not the Bee, the Great Reset has gained worldwide traction. A new society, governed by their own laws, is what the WEF aspires to.

The WEF, the forerunner of the Great Reset, reportedly hosted Pope Francis in 2020. The Pope has also reportedly been aware of and involved in some manner with the World Economic Forum as far back as 2014.

As Vigano points out, this goal would lead to the "dissolution of traditional society," and therefore the archbishop accuses Pope Francis of being a co-conspirator in some capacity with the Davos business elites

Following that, the archbishop discusses how Pope Francis's words and deeds aren't only directed at the outside world; they're also intended to reform the Catholic Church itself.

"Within the church, he pursues the project of the demolition of the church in order to replace her with a philanthropic organization of Masonic inspiration. And it is scandalous," said Vigano.

Not the Bee noted that this allegation is entirely consistent with what Pope Francis seems to be focusing on. It is not about sin, but about other economic and social issues.

The outlet went on to explain that the Pope seems unconcerned about spirituality or sin. More to the point, he is concerned about climate change and the downfall of capitalism. All of the Pope's main contributions, in a nutshell, are in sync with the objectives of the WEF and its Great Reset.

In fact, in December, Forbes reported that Pope Francis has formed a shadow council of the world's top businessmen to address capitalism's flaws. They're called the "Guardians."

Also according to another allegation, a Benedictine Nun named "Mother Miriam" has a video going around social media warning people of a globalist depopulation plan. Pope Francis, according to the nun, is the spiritual head of the globalist elites - which includes Bill Gates and George Soros.

According to Mother Miriam, the COVID vaccine shots are part of the global elites' depopulation plan,